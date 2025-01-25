ADVERTISEMENT

Maghotsav celebrations at Brahmo Samaj, Kalighat skywalk and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 25.01.25, 05:53 PM
(Clockwise from top) People attend a divine service conducted during the 195th Maghotsav celebrations at Sadharan Brahmo Samaj on Saturday; the Samaj at Bidhan Sarani in north Kolkata decked up in marigold garlands and the choir sings Brahmosangeet
Suvendu Das
Director of postal services, Kolkata region, Hamad Zafar, actress and brand ambassador Koel Mallick and Mukhorochak owner Pranab Chandra launch a special cover and a customised ‘My Stamp’ in collaboration with India Post during platinum jubilee celebrations at Mukharochak Bagan Bari at Gobindapur in South 24-Paganas on Saturday
Pintu Mondal
Kumartuli artisans race against time in lending finishing touches to Saraswati idols a week before Basant Panchami
Amit Datta
Images of Kolkata ‘babu culture’ find place on the facade of the Kalighat skywalk in its completion stages
AG
Children thronged Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival at the Nandan cultural complex on Saturday. The fest will continue till January 28
Arnab Dutta

