Maghotsav celebrations at Brahmo Samaj, Kalighat skywalk and other Kolkata news in pictures

(Clockwise from top) People attend a divine service conducted during the 195th Maghotsav celebrations at Sadharan Brahmo Samaj on Saturday; the Samaj at Bidhan Sarani in north Kolkata decked up in marigold garlands and the choir sings BrahmosangeetSuvendu Das
Director of postal services, Kolkata region, Hamad Zafar, actress and brand ambassador Koel Mallick and Mukhorochak owner Pranab Chandra launch a special cover and a customised ‘My Stamp’ in collaboration with India Post during platinum jubilee celebrations at Mukharochak Bagan Bari at Gobindapur in South 24-Paganas on SaturdayPintu Mondal
Kumartuli artisans race against time in lending finishing touches to Saraswati idols a week before Basant PanchamiAmit Datta
Images of Kolkata ‘babu culture’ find place on the facade of the Kalighat skywalk in its completion stagesAG
Children thronged Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival at the Nandan cultural complex on Saturday. The fest will continue till January 28Arnab Dutta