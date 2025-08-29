Krishnagar Collegiate School bags top prize at Bengali word game contest Shobdo Jobdo 2025

1 9

The two-month-long Bengali word game contest Shobdo Jobdo 2025, organised by Anandabazar.com, concluded with Krishnagar Collegiate School from Nadia being crowned champions after a fiercely fought finale.

Held at Rabindra Sadan on August 28, the event honoured Bengali language and culture through captivating word games.

In a fiercely competitive final round featuring 15 teams, Krishnanagar Collegiate School secured the top spot with 415 points.

Author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay presented the awards during the event. Chinsurah Deshbandhu Memorial High School from Hooghly claimed the second position, with Adamas International School finishing third.

The final round of Shobdo Jobdo 2025 witnessed an engaging battle of words, with the top schools vying for the prestigious title of Shobdo Jobdo champion.

The contest involved 253 schools across 116 cities and 15 districts, with 121 schools competing on August 28. From these, 44 advanced to the semifinals and 15 teams qualified for the finals.

The goal of the event was to help students become fluent and skilled in the Bengali language while strengthening their connection to the heritage and roots of their mother tongue.

The atmosphere buzzed with enthusiasm as participants navigated through challenging rounds that put their language skills to the test.

Participants rapt in attention.

The emcees for the evening were Tanmoy Roychowdhury and Konal Kar.