First and long-awaited AC local train flagged off; to run on Sealdah-Ranaghat section

The regular commercial run of this train will commence from Monday (August 11)

Our Web Desk Published 10.08.25, 02:47 PM
Passengers and rail fans crowd the train during its inaugural run on Sunday, at Sealdah station
Photos: Amit Datta
The train is flagged off. The train is scheduled to leave Ranaghat at 8.29am to reach Sealdah at 10.10 am during the morning peak. In the evening, it will leave Sealdah at 6.50pm to reach Ranaghat at 8.32pm
Schoolchildren aboard the new AC rake. The train has a capacity to seat over 1,100 passengers
The train has a top speed of 110 km/hour. Minimum single-journey fare is Rs 29 for the first 10 km, while monthly passes start at Rs 590
Eastern Railway officials said the section was chosen for its high passenger volume and connectivity across major suburban hubs
