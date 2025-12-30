Korean actress IU receives prestigious Daesang, actor Lee Jun-ho wins big at the 2025 APAN Star Awards

1 5 IU (Instagram)

Korean singer-actress IU bagged the prestigious Daesang award, the highest title at the 2025 APAN Star Awards, for her performance in the popular Netflix show When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The annual award ceremony was held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea.

When Life Gives You Tangerines, which also stars Park Bo-gum, won titles in several major categories at the event, including Best Drama and Best Director.

Meanwhile, K-pop idol turned actor Lee Jun-ho bagged three honours, including the Top Excellence Award for Actor for his performance in Netflix’s limited series Typhoon Family. The 35-year-old actor received the award from K-drama actor Ji Chang-wook.

Actress Cha Joo-young, who is known for her performance in shows like The Glory and Lobby, secured the Top Excellence Award Actress title for the show The Queen Who Crowns.

The ceremony also acknowledged the rising talents of the Korean industry. Lee Chae-min (Bon Appétit, Your Majesty), Kang You-seok (Resident Playbook), and Ha Young (The Trauma Code) were recipients of the New Actor awards, a nod to their promising performances during the year.

Actor-singer Cha Eun-woo, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, was given the Best Entertainer Award for his versatile contributions to music and drama.

The event, hosted by actor Kim Seung-woo and broadcaster Park Sun-young, combined elements of glamour and formal recognition, showcasing the expanding influence of Korean drama on international audiences.

The 2025 Seoulcon APAN Star Awards served as a comprehensive acknowledgement of excellence in Korean television, emphasising both prominent established stars and promising emerging talent who have contributed significantly to the industry over the past year.