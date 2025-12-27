Inside Kolkata Comics Karnival: Anime figurines, Marvel merchandise, cosplay and more

The 2025 edition of Kolkata Comics Karnival opened at Science City auditorium on 26 December to a packed hall of Kolkatans who live, breathe and celebrate all things pop culture.

From comic book enthusiasts to anime lovers and gamers, the first day of the event saw people from all walks of life — working professionals, students and children — come together to celebrate the sub-culture that is steadily booming in India.

With a larger venue space this year, the sprawling event, slated to run till 28 December, turned into a haven for collectors, cosplayers and anyone on the hunt for quirky merchandise inspired by their favourite anime, video games, DC & Marvel titles or Bengali comics.

Pop-up stalls lined the interior of the auditorium, selling everything from anime-themed stickers and posters to figurines and trading cards.

Action figures, ranging from large-scale figurines to pocket-sized collectibles and bobbleheads, took centre stage at the carnival.

From Naruto to One Piece, Harry Potter to Marvel, pop culture lovers were spoilt for choice with the wide variety of merchandise on display. Themed notepads, stickers and holographic posters — you name it, they had it. Items inspired by cult-favourite anime like Nana also found takers at the event.

Two dedicated stalls for One Piece and Pokemon trading cards were brimming with collectors. A host of booster boxes, packs and graded slabs were showcased by longtime collectors and sellers, who turned up not just to sell but also to boost India’s growing trading card community.

Hand-painted canvases featuring anime characters like Luffy, Gojo, Nezuko, Rengoku and Dandadan characters Momo and Okarun won the hearts of many attendees at the venue.

Visitors were in for a treat at stalls selling adorable keychains, shiny holographic posters, fridge magnets and calendars.

Crochet dolls emerged as a surprise highlight at this year’s Kolkata Comics Karnival. Indie sellers and artists, going by usernames The Arachne Moonstore and Knot by Disha on Instagram, showcased curated crochet collections inspired by characters from Pokemon, One Piece, Demon Slayer, the new 2025 game Hollow Knight: Silksong and many more.

T-shirts with innovative graphic prints of fan-favourite anime characters were an instant hit among visitors.

A couple of cosplayers brought Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke and Ashitaka to life.

Cosplayers dressed as anime characters like Frieren and Zenitsu regaled fans with their quirky poses and photo-friendly antics.

Ditching the classic red suit, a Kolkatan opted for a sleek black Spider-Man costume, which stood out amidst the crowd.

Curious fans gathered at a stall to try holding katanas and light sabers, striking quick, playful poses.

Manga readers can look forward to a wide and exhaustive selection by Storyteller Bookstore. From Naruto volumes to Junji Ito hardcovers and boxed sets, the stall aims to keep up with the fandom and offer readers exactly what they are looking for.

Kolkata Comics Karnival started in 2022 with the aim to promote modern Indian comics culture and its pioneers. Several comic book lovers queued up at stalls dedicated to Bengali and other Indian comics, poring over books and searching for their next read.