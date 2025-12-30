V turns 30: Five times the BTS singer defied K-pop’s rigid rulebook for idols

In an industry dominated by unspoken rules, choreographed behaviour and hero-worshipping culture, K-pop artist Kim Taehyung, aka V, moves in a rhythm of his own.

From questioning beauty stereotypes to being honest about health scares, V has quietly rebelled against the K-pop idol culture — a system where artistes live by strict rules and are often subjected to intense criticism.

As V turns 30 today, we look back at five moments when the Daegu-born artist reminded fans and the pop industry of South Korea that even idols can afford to be their unapologetic true selves.

Spoiling unreleased solos with snippets — a violation of company rules

While the Korean pop industry sticks to a strict creativity policy, V built a reputation for sharing snippets of unreleased solo songs — without following the secrecy policy of BigHit Entertainment. For instance, in 2020, the singer posted nearly a two-minute snippet of an untitled song on X.

“Today is a day that I miss ARMY so so so so much. Although it’s not complete, I thought I’d spoil a bit of the music I’m working on. Please wait a bit more as you listen to this snippet. Might delete tomorrow, my heart, before my heart changes quickly,” V wrote alongside the video on X. However, he later deleted the video.

V bats for firm boundaries both online and in person

In an industry that thrives on constant fan interaction and emotional accessibility, V has often taken a different route by maintaining firm, respectful boundaries. He has always spoken publicly about the importance of respecting boundaries. He has been clear about protecting his space and individuality.

In 2025, during a Weverse live, V suggested bringing back the BTS fandom-led Purple Line Initiative, which ensures the safety of the artists by the fans. As part of the initiative, fans form a boundary around artists to protect them from unruly crowds.

An advocate of gender-fluid fashion

V is often praised for embracing clothing that blurs traditional gender lines. He confidently wears outfits with traditionally feminine elements like pastel shades and jewellery, and has even expressed a desire to wear a sparkling purple mini-dress. This approach treats fashion as a form of self-expression rather than a set of rules confined by gender. His style is frequently drawn from the vintage fashion of the 70s and 80s, reinterpreting retro elements with a modern twist.

V smoking backstage during the 2022 Grammys met with criticism

V was photographed smoking a cigarette backstage at the 2022 Grammy Awards before his band’s performance, sparking debate among fans in South Korea. Smoking in public is often met with severe criticism in the K-pop idol culture. Photos of him from the event had fans divided, with some slamming him and others defending his right to choose as an adult.

V doesn’t shy away from talking about his health struggles

While idols are expected to portray a healthier version of themselves on camera, V emerged as one of the few K-pop idols to openly discuss his health struggles and vulnerability — both mental and physical.

In 2019, he revealed that he was suffering from cholinergic urticaria, a skin condition that causes red bumps and intense itching when his body temperature rises due to physical activity or hot lights during performances.