India vs England match, Republic Day rehearsals on Red Road and more Kolkata news in pictures

6 8

Madhyamgram Bachikdol 'Shree o Shilpi' organised a closet drama at the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy on Tuesday. The event began with an inaugural song by one of the esteemed members. Following the song, 37 members of 'Shree o Shilpi' presented 9 different dramas, each with a unique theme and flavour. The event was organised and directed by Urmi Roy, the founder of 'Shree o Shilpi'