India vs England match, Republic Day rehearsals on Red Road and more Kolkata news in pictures

The most successful bowler in the history of women's cricket, Jhulan Goswami poses under the Jhulan Goswami Stand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday ahead of the 1st T20I between India and EnglandMy Kolkata
Cricket fans all pumped up at the Eden Gardens ahead of the India versus England T20I match on WednesdaySoumyajit Dey
Tricolour, T-shirts and other knick-knacks on sale on Wednesday ahead of Republic Day and Netaji’s birthdayAmit Datta
Republic Day rehearsals on Red Road. This year, Robotic mules will join the parade showcasing scientific innovationSuvendu Das
Somersault, in collaboration with Rare Warriors of Bengal Association, celebrated Republic Day with an event filled with joy and laughter for over 15 children from an NGO. The Somersault’s indoor playground and café on Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road turned into a vibrant wonderland of happiness and inclusivityPress Release
Madhyamgram Bachikdol 'Shree o Shilpi' organised a closet drama at the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy on Tuesday. The event began with an inaugural song by one of the esteemed members. Following the song, 37 members of 'Shree o Shilpi' presented 9 different dramas, each with a unique theme and flavour. The event was organised and directed by Urmi Roy, the founder of 'Shree o Shilpi'My Kolkata
The 11th edition of Kolkata International Children's Film Festival commenced on Wednesday at Nandan. It will continue till January 28My Kolkata
Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal is shrouded in fog on Wednesday morningAatish Banik