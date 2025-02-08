In pics: Pavilions of foreign countries in ‘F’ block worth checking out at International Kolkata Book Fair

1 7

A debate among many bibliophiles visiting the International Kolkata Book Fair over the years has been the popularity of the foreign publication pavilions versus those belonging to English and vernacular publishing houses in India. While some may argue that such books are freely available online or offline all through the year, others find this annual festival as a one-time opportunity of being exposed to rare books authored by foreign writers. My Kolkata checks out what’s on offer at the ‘F’ block this year. At F11, the perennial favourite Russia stall entices bibliophiles to step inside and check out interesting reads and black-and-white photographs