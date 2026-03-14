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In pictures: Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground turns into a funfair ahead of PM Modi’s address

From plates of dalma to vendors selling clothes and fruit chaat, the Brigade Parade ground was abuzz with activity

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 14.03.26, 03:42 PM
The Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday resembled a bustling fair as supporters gathered ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Kolkata
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The Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday resembled a bustling fair as supporters gathered ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Kolkata

Images by Soumyajit Dey
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The prime minister landed in Kolkata almost an hour late. A sea of BJP workers and supporters waited around the vast ground, taking selfies with cut-outs of Modi
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The prime minister landed in Kolkata almost an hour late. A sea of BJP workers and supporters waited around the vast ground, taking selfies with cut-outs of Modi

About one lakh people relished plates of dalma, the traditional lentil and vegetable stew from Odisha. Party workers and leaders alike were seen relishing the simple vegetarian dish served to people attending the event
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About one lakh people relished plates of dalma, the traditional lentil and vegetable stew from Odisha. Party workers and leaders alike were seen relishing the simple vegetarian dish served to people attending the event

At the ground, a flea market sprang up. Vendors spread cloth sheets on the grass, displaying piles of shirts, children’s clothes and everyday garments as rallygoers stopped to browse
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At the ground, a flea market sprang up. Vendors spread cloth sheets on the grass, displaying piles of shirts, children’s clothes and everyday garments as rallygoers stopped to browse

Nearby, others sold colourful handbags and backpacks stacked in neat piles
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Nearby, others sold colourful handbags and backpacks stacked in neat piles

The crowd also relished fruit chaats to beat the rising heat in Kolkata
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The crowd also relished fruit chaats to beat the rising heat in Kolkata

Supporters draped in saffron scarves also stopped to buy sketches of freedom fighters, political leaders, nationalist icons and religious figures at the rally venue ahead of Modi’s address
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Supporters draped in saffron scarves also stopped to buy sketches of freedom fighters, political leaders, nationalist icons and religious figures at the rally venue ahead of Modi’s address

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