ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Faithfuls pray on Christmas, revellers enjoy cloudy day out in and around Kolkata

From Alipore zoo, Park Street and city malls to Harinalaya, Eco Park and Bandel Church, people make most of Xmas Day 2024

My Kolkata Web Desk Kolkata Published 25.12.24, 08:14 PM
People gathered at St Thomas Church for Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve on Tuesday
1 14

People gathered at St Thomas Church for Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve on Tuesday

Soumyajit Dey
ADVERTISEMENT
(Top) An illuminated St Olav’s Church at Serampore in Hooghly district on Wednesday and (above) faithfuls light candles on the campus of St Paul’s Cathedral
2 14

(Top) An illuminated St Olav’s Church at Serampore in Hooghly district on Wednesday and (above) faithfuls light candles on the campus of St Paul’s Cathedral

Ananda Das and My Kolkata
Christmas Mass and vibes at the Roman Catholic Church in RC Para and St John’s Church in Krishnanagar, Nadia district
3 14

Christmas Mass and vibes at the Roman Catholic Church in RC Para and St John’s Church in Krishnanagar, Nadia district

Ramit Sarkar
Christmas prayers at Bandel Church in Hooghly district on Wednesday
4 14

Christmas prayers at Bandel Church in Hooghly district on Wednesday

Ananda Das
Christmas Day revellers made the most of their visit to the Seven Wonders of the World section of Eco Park at New Town
5 14

Christmas Day revellers made the most of their visit to the Seven Wonders of the World section of Eco Park at New Town

Amit Datta
Devotees gather at St Paul’s Church, Kabardanga, to offer prayers to the Lord. Thereafter, they enjoyed a vibrant Xmas fair organised by the church
6 14

Devotees gather at St Paul’s Church, Kabardanga, to offer prayers to the Lord. Thereafter, they enjoyed a vibrant Xmas fair organised by the church

Sannidh Raychaudhuri
A family surrounding a toddler and cutting a Christmas cake on the lawns of Harinalaya Mini Zoo captured the essence and spirit of the festival and why the park commands such popularity
7 14

A family surrounding a toddler and cutting a Christmas cake on the lawns of Harinalaya Mini Zoo captured the essence and spirit of the festival and why the park commands such popularity

Amit Datta
People enjoy horse cart ride and other rides in and around the Maidan
8 14

People enjoy horse cart ride and other rides in and around the Maidan

Soumyajit Dey
At Princeton Club on Prince Anwar Shah Road, children dressed as little Santas enjoyed a magical day, complete with a visit from Father Christmas and a captivating exhibition and (right) Santa Claus shakes hands with a shy child at The Christmas Carnival in Acropolis Mall. The carnival will run from December 24 to January 1
9 14

At Princeton Club on Prince Anwar Shah Road, children dressed as little Santas enjoyed a magical day, complete with a visit from Father Christmas and a captivating exhibition and (right) Santa Claus shakes hands with a shy child at The Christmas Carnival in Acropolis Mall. The carnival will run from December 24 to January 1

My Kolkata
Thousands of Christmas Day revellers kept their date with Alipore zoo on Wednesday and the animals did not let them down
10 14

Thousands of Christmas Day revellers kept their date with Alipore zoo on Wednesday and the animals did not let them down

Ashim Paul and Soumyajit Dey
Guess which was more crowded on Wednesday — (top) Park Street or (above) Park Street Metro station
11 14

Guess which was more crowded on Wednesday — (top) Park Street or (above) Park Street Metro station

Sannidh Raychaudhuri
A total of 150 children from different NGOs danced and sang along to classic Christmas carols at a magical Christmas celebration hosted by Chapter 2, Kolkata’s iconic retro dining destination known for its Anglo-Indian cuisine and live music. The event featured the legendary Sumit Roy, Kolkata’s ‘King of Calypso’, along with the Carolzingers, marking their third consecutive Xmas performance at the venue
12 14

A total of 150 children from different NGOs danced and sang along to classic Christmas carols at a magical Christmas celebration hosted by Chapter 2, Kolkata’s iconic retro dining destination known for its Anglo-Indian cuisine and live music. The event featured the legendary Sumit Roy, Kolkata’s ‘King of Calypso’, along with the Carolzingers, marking their third consecutive Xmas performance at the venue

Official Press Release
The Christian neighbourhood in Baruipur ward number 10 were decorated with festive lights and Nativity scene on Christmas Eve
13 14

The Christian neighbourhood in Baruipur ward number 10 were decorated with festive lights and Nativity scene on Christmas Eve

Pintu Mondal
One last top-angle look at the thousands who descended on Park Street on December 25 evening to keep their annual date with Kolkata’s unofficial ‘Party Street’
14 14

One last top-angle look at the thousands who descended on Park Street on December 25 evening to keep their annual date with Kolkata’s unofficial ‘Party Street’

My Kolkata

RELATED TOPICS

Christmas 2024 Bandel Church St Paul’s Cathedral, Calcutta South City Mall Santa Claus Holiday Kolkata Park Street Harinalaya Eco Park Baruipur Kolkata Malls
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE