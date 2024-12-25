In pictures: Faithfuls pray on Christmas, revellers enjoy cloudy day out in and around Kolkata

People gathered at St Thomas Church for Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve on TuesdaySoumyajit Dey
(Top) An illuminated St Olav’s Church at Serampore in Hooghly district on Wednesday and (above) faithfuls light candles on the campus of St Paul’s CathedralAnanda Das and My Kolkata
Christmas Mass and vibes at the Roman Catholic Church in RC Para and St John’s Church in Krishnanagar, Nadia districtRamit Sarkar
Christmas prayers at Bandel Church in Hooghly district on WednesdayAnanda Das
Christmas Day revellers made the most of their visit to the Seven Wonders of the World section of Eco Park at New TownAmit Datta
Devotees gather at St Paul’s Church, Kabardanga, to offer prayers to the Lord. Thereafter, they enjoyed a vibrant Xmas fair organised by the churchSannidh Raychaudhuri
A family surrounding a toddler and cutting a Christmas cake on the lawns of Harinalaya Mini Zoo captured the essence and spirit of the festival and why the park commands such popularityAmit Datta
People enjoy horse cart ride and other rides in and around the MaidanSoumyajit Dey
At Princeton Club on Prince Anwar Shah Road, children dressed as little Santas enjoyed a magical day, complete with a visit from Father Christmas and a captivating exhibition and (right) Santa Claus shakes hands with a shy child at The Christmas Carnival in Acropolis Mall. The carnival will run from December 24 to January 1My Kolkata
Thousands of Christmas Day revellers kept their date with Alipore zoo on Wednesday and the animals did not let them downAshim Paul and Soumyajit Dey
Guess which was more crowded on Wednesday — (top) Park Street or (above) Park Street Metro stationSannidh Raychaudhuri
A total of 150 children from different NGOs danced and sang along to classic Christmas carols at a magical Christmas celebration hosted by Chapter 2, Kolkata’s iconic retro dining destination known for its Anglo-Indian cuisine and live music. The event featured the legendary Sumit Roy, Kolkata’s ‘King of Calypso’, along with the Carolzingers, marking their third consecutive Xmas performance at the venueOfficial Press Release
The Christian neighbourhood in Baruipur ward number 10 were decorated with festive lights and Nativity scene on Christmas EvePintu Mondal
One last top-angle look at the thousands who descended on Park Street on December 25 evening to keep their annual date with Kolkata’s unofficial ‘Party Street’My Kolkata