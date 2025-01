1 4

In a conversation with Vinay Sharma, Ila Arun offered a heartfelt glimpse into her debut autobiography ‘The Untold Story of Ila Arun: Parde Ke Peechhey’ on the inaugural day of the 16th edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival. The book, which chronicles her life from childhood to the present, is an honest and compelling narrative of her successes and disappointments