'Where BJP folks disappeared with their boats?': Akhilesh slams UP govt as floods cripple Varanasi, Prayagraj

1 4 People wade through an area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP, calling out the government’s claims of urban transformation under the Smart City Mission as large parts of Varanasi and Prayagraj remain under water due to heavy rains.

“After spending 20 thousand crore in Prayagraj, what did the residents of Prayagraj get besides waterlogging? The water filled in the deep pits of corruption is exposing the shady dealings of BJP's scams and swindles. Where have the BJP folks, who poured water on the concept of a smart city, disappeared with their respective boats?” Akhilesh posted on X.

As streets turned into rivers and knee-deep water filled low-lying areas, several parts of Prayagraj, including Karela Bagh, saw residents using boats to get to work.

2 4 People at an area inundated with the Yamuna river water at Garatha village, in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)

“There is a flood-like situation across Allahabad (Prayagraj). The area where we are right now got flooded around 8 am. This is Karela Bagh area. This water has come from Sasur Khaderi river which has overflowed. We are facing great difficulty. It is raining too,” a commuter told ANI while rowing a boat.

In Varanasi, 84 ghats have gone under water, including the popular Namo Ghat, as the Ganga spilled over into adjacent neighbourhoods. Major roads in both cities remain submerged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, visited the city on Saturday and reviewed the flood situation. He met the district magistrate and other officials, enquiring about the relief efforts and arrangements made for those displaced or living in temporary shelters.

3 4 People use a boat to commute at an inundated area amid an increase in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (PTI)

PM Modi also enquired about the arrangements for the people in the relief camps and the people who took shelter in different places. He yet again emphasised that people who are affected should get all possible support from the local administration.

Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit Hamirpur on Sunday. He also inspected the arrangements made for displaced residents.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 55 districts in the state, including Lucknow, Ballia, Mau, Gorakhpur, Sonbhadra, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Basti, Barabanki, Bahraich, Sitapur, Gonda, Shravasti, and Lakhimpur Kheri. Heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds are expected to continue over the next 24 hours.

4 4 People wade through an area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)

Several rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, Ramganga, Gomti, Rapti, and Sharda—are flowing close to or above the danger mark. In districts like Bahraich, Balrampur, Barabanki, and Lakhimpur Kheri, rising water levels have triggered warnings of further flooding and road disruption. Underpasses have already been closed in many parts due to waterlogging.

