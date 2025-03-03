ADVERTISEMENT

HS exams begin, World Wildlife Day and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 03.03.25, 06:09 PM
Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, secretary, Nature Environment & Wildlife Society, and Shiladitya Chaudhury, wildlife photographer & governing body member, Nature Environment & Wildlife Society, launch an awareness campaign, ‘Save the Tiger’ on World Wildlife Day at Alipore Zoological Garden. Members of PRONAM, an outreach initiative by Kolkata Police for senior citizens, were present at the event on Monday
Soumyajit Dey
Class XII exams of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) began from Monday. The exams will end on March 18
Arnab Dutta
Commodore Ajay Yadav, Naval officer in charge, West Bengal, flagged off the Indian Navy's car rally expedition from INS Netaji Subhas, Kolkata. A total of 15 cars and 56 Indian Navy personnel will cover 3,800km from Kolkata to Chennai and onto Kanyakumari
Suvendu Das
Food sellers line a central Kolkata road to help devotees break their fast (roja), on Monday morning
My Kolkata

