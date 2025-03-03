HS exams begin, World Wildlife Day and more Kolkata news in pictures

1 4

Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, secretary, Nature Environment & Wildlife Society, and Shiladitya Chaudhury, wildlife photographer & governing body member, Nature Environment & Wildlife Society, launch an awareness campaign, ‘Save the Tiger’ on World Wildlife Day at Alipore Zoological Garden. Members of PRONAM, an outreach initiative by Kolkata Police for senior citizens, were present at the event on Monday