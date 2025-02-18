ADVERTISEMENT

Hawker eviction drive, ICSE exam begins and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day it was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 18.02.25, 06:38 PM
After New Market, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata police conducted a joint drive to evacuate hawkers from the pavement in front of Yogayog Bhavan on Chittaranjan Avenue on Tuesday
1 5

After New Market, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata police conducted a joint drive to evacuate hawkers from the pavement in front of Yogayog Bhavan on Chittaranjan Avenue on Tuesday

My Kolkata
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for Class X began on Tuesday with English Language. The exam will end on March 27
2 5

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for Class X began on Tuesday with English Language. The exam will end on March 27

Soumyajit Dey
An employee of West Bengal Pollution Control Board sprays spray water and chemicals on a green patch at the Maidan on Tuesday to combat dust
3 5

An employee of West Bengal Pollution Control Board sprays spray water and chemicals on a green patch at the Maidan on Tuesday to combat dust

My Kolkata
Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee pays homage to Ramakrishna Paramhansa on his 189th birth anniversary. He was born on February 18, 1836, in the village of Kamarpukur in West Bengal
4 5

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee pays homage to Ramakrishna Paramhansa on his 189th birth anniversary. He was born on February 18, 1836, in the village of Kamarpukur in West Bengal

Ashim Paul
City trees gain back leaves as Kolkata welcomes the season of spring
5 5

City trees gain back leaves as Kolkata welcomes the season of spring

Amit Datta

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day ICSE 2025 ICSE Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Kolkata Police Hawkers Pollution Spring Ramakrishna
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE