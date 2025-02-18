Hawker eviction drive, ICSE exam begins and more Kolkata news in pictures

After New Market, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata police conducted a joint drive to evacuate hawkers from the pavement in front of Yogayog Bhavan on Chittaranjan Avenue on TuesdayMy Kolkata
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for Class X began on Tuesday with English Language. The exam will end on March 27Soumyajit Dey
An employee of West Bengal Pollution Control Board sprays spray water and chemicals on a green patch at the Maidan on Tuesday to combat dustMy Kolkata
Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee pays homage to Ramakrishna Paramhansa on his 189th birth anniversary. He was born on February 18, 1836, in the village of Kamarpukur in West BengalAshim Paul
City trees gain back leaves as Kolkata welcomes the season of springAmit Datta