Delhi, Kolkata see protests outside Bangladesh missions over lynching of Dipu Das

Hundreds of people across India held protests outside Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday over the lynching of Dipu Das in Mymensing, an incident that has further strained relations between the two neighbours ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary election.

Das, a 27-year-old factory worker, was beaten and set on fire by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district last week after being accused of making derogatory remarks against Islam. Bangladeshi authorities have arrested at least 10 people in connection with his death.

2 10 Security personnel stand around a poster of Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus during a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, outside the Bangladesh High Commission, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. PTI picture

The killing has heightened diplomatic tensions at a sensitive time. India and Bangladesh have both suspended visa services, while ties have remained strained since former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina came to New Delhi following deadly protests against her government last year.

In New Delhi, a demonstration called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal led to clashes with police near the Bangladesh High Commission. Protesters attempted to breach barricades, prompting police to use batons to disperse the crowd.

3 10 Activists from various Hindu groups scuffle with police during a protest against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh over allegations of blasphemy last week, near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2025. Reuters picture

Demonstrators raised slogans, burned pictures of Bangladesh’s interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and held placards calling for a boycott of Bangladesh. Some warned that the agitation would continue if their demands were not met.

“We needed to raise the voice of Hindus in Bangladesh in Delhi, and we have done that,” one protester told PTI. “As long as even one Hindu is being harmed there, we will not stop.”

4 10 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members wave the national flag during a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. PTI picture

Kolkata protests

In Kolkata, a march titled Hindu Hunkar Padayatra, organised by Bongiyo Hindu Jagaran, was stopped by police in the Beckbagan area as it attempted to reach the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. A heavy police presence was deployed around the mission. Police halted the march citing security concerns, leading to scuffles.

5 10 Members of West Bengal Hindu Jagran stage a protest against the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. PTI picture

Protesters raised slogans condemning the killing of Dipu Das. On Monday, West Bengal leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Congress leaders had staged similar protests outside the Deputy High Commission.

Their protest march was joined by many Hindu monks, which was stopped by the Kolkata Police due to security concerns. The protesters scuffled with the police as they were barred from entering the commission.

6 10 Members of West Bengal Hindu Jagran break police barricades during a protest against the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. PTI picture

When they were barred from moving ahead, the BJP leader and other protesters conducted a sit-in demonstration on the road.

They also announced that a protest would be conducted across the border areas in West Bengal on 24 December if there was no action against Das’s lynching in Bangladesh. Adhikari said they would head back to the Deputy High Commission on 26 December to protest.

“We will not let this matter go. Dipu Das was burnt alive. We will not allow them to sit here [at the Bangladesh High Commission],” Adhikari said, while heading back from the protest.

7 10 LoP in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with members of Hindu outfits stages a demonstration to protest the killing of a Bengali Hindu in Bangladesh, near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. PTI picture

Jammu and Kashmir, other cities

In Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh or facilitate their relocation to India. The lawyers also called for the eviction of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants from the region.

8 10 Shiv Sena members hold portraits of Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during a protest against alleged violence and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, in Jammu, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. PTI picture

“There are two solutions — either bring Hindus to India or ensure their protection there,” said the bar association’s president, Nirmal K Kotwal.

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front staged a separate protest in the Rani Park area, raising concerns over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

9 10 Police officials stop Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members during a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. PTI picture

Protests were also reported in Mumbai, where police detained members of the VHP, and in Hyderabad, where VHP activists demanded stronger action from the Indian government. VHP national spokesperson Shashidhar alleged that Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants were living in large numbers in the city.

10 10 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members walk over barricades during a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. PTI picture

Bangladesh said it summoned the Indian envoy on Tuesday to express concern over a similar protest near its mission in New Delhi on Saturday and "violent protests" outside other diplomatic missions, urging India to investigate the incidents.

Bangladesh High Commission on Monday announced that it has temporarily halted consular and visa services in New Delhi due to “unavoidable circumstances”, according to a notice issued by the mission on Monday.

