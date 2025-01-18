Handicrafts fair at New Town and Jodhpur Park and other Kolkata news in pictures

4 4

Members of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO Kolkata chapter pose with lawyer, politician and author Abhishek Manu Singhvi during an insightful and thought-provoking session held in collaboration with the Hindusthan Club Ladies Wing on January 17. The event centred around the theme ‘India at 2047: The Future of the World’s Largest Democracy, Including Women’s Empowerment Perspectives’ and drew an audience eager to engage with ideas that will shape India’s centenary of Independence