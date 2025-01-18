Handicrafts fair at New Town and Jodhpur Park and other Kolkata news in pictures

An artisan works on different characters at Dompara in Kumartuli on Saturday for the Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival. The event will be held from January 22Arnab Dutta
Visitors at the Art Cart Canvas Carnival in Jodhpur Park on Saturday evening. Different artworks, live performances, clothes, jewellery are on sale at the event. It will continue till January 19Soumyajit Dey
Brisk sales were witnessed at the West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo 2024-25 organised by the micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department at the City Square Ground (in front of Central Mall) in New Town till February 7Amit Datta
Members of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO Kolkata chapter pose with lawyer, politician and author Abhishek Manu Singhvi during an insightful and thought-provoking session held in collaboration with the Hindusthan Club Ladies Wing on January 17. The event centred around the theme ‘India at 2047: The Future of the World’s Largest Democracy, Including Women’s Empowerment Perspectives’ and drew an audience eager to engage with ideas that will shape India’s centenary of IndependenceOfficial Press Release