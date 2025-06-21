From Victoria Memorial to Science City, thousands participate in yoga sessions in Kolkata
Scenes from International Day of Yoga events across the city
My Kolkata Web Desk
Published 21.06.25, 01:59 PM
Kolkata’s Metro Railway observed the International Day of Yoga. P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, Metro Railway, all principal heads of departments, other senior officers and staff participated in a yoga session with rest of the country through a video link at Metro Rail Bhavan to mark the occasion
A yoga session at the Indian Museum
Soumyajit Dey
Hundreds participated in a session at Victoria Memorial
Soumyajit Dey
A session in the picturesque setting of Rabindra Sarobar
Soumyajit Dey
The National Council of Science Museums observed the occasion with a session at Science City