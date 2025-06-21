ADVERTISEMENT

From Victoria Memorial to Science City, thousands participate in yoga sessions in Kolkata

Scenes from International Day of Yoga events across the city

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 21.06.25, 01:59 PM
Kolkata’s Metro Railway observed the International Day of Yoga. P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, Metro Railway, all principal heads of departments, other senior officers and staff participated in a yoga session with rest of the country through a video link at Metro Rail Bhavan to mark the occasion
A yoga session at the Indian Museum
Soumyajit Dey
Hundreds participated in a session at Victoria Memorial
Soumyajit Dey
A session in the picturesque setting of Rabindra Sarobar
Soumyajit Dey
The National Council of Science Museums observed the occasion with a session at Science City
