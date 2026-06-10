How Paris suburbs became the beating heart of French football talent

1 11 Young players train during an ES Nanterre Under 17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.(All images by Reuters)

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A floodlight at Stade Gabriel Peri has been broken for weeks, leaving a corner of the pitch in darkness, yet the Under-17 players of ES Nanterre train on through a chilly June evening.

On the touchline, coach Gael Diarra watches intently as teenage trialists from nearby Paris suburbs play with Nanterre's established Under-17 players, hoping to earn another look.

"If you feel you've shown your best tonight, no need to come back on Friday. If you think you were not at your best, you come back," Diarra tells them at the end, watched by Fahd Rakhaoui, one of a network of intermediaries who bring players in.

2 11 Football coach Gael Diarra speaks to young players following an ES Nanterre Under 17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

Despite not possessing a professional academy, Nanterre compete in France's highest youth level, the U17 National Championship, reaching the quarter-finals this year where they lost 2-1 to all-powerful Paris St Germain.

Nanterre's rise is something of a curiosity in football circles, especially in Paris, where giant academies such as PSG, Paris FC and Red Star dominate the development pyramid. Nanterre also offer a window into a broader evolution of football itself in a nation once again among the favourites to win the next World Cup starting on June 11.

The so-called "Black-Blanc-Beur" France side that won the 1998 World Cup became a happy emblem of a multicultural republic, blending white, Black and North African players into a team who seemed to embody a unified nation.

3 11 Young players watch during an ES Nanterre Under 17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

Yet the slogan also masked tougher realities of inequalities and discrimination that continued to shape the lives of many in France long after the celebrations faded.

Paris paramount

Three decades on, the geography of French football has moved on. The talent pipeline is less national and more focused on the Paris banlieues — working-class, immigrant suburbs - where professional football is the all-dominant dream.

Some 23 per cent of the 2026 national squad were born in the Paris region, nearly three times the level of 1998.

4 11 oung players train during an ES Nanterre Under 17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

“Honestly, there is no point looking elsewhere — most of the best players in France come from here,” said Damien Durand, a forward at Parisian club Red Star who like many of his friends went through the banlieues pipeline.

“You could almost build a 100 per cent Ile-de-France national team,” he added, referring to the Paris metropolitan area.

Most famously, France captain Kylian Mbappe grew up in the northeastern suburb of Bondy, as did teammates William Saliba and Randal Kolo Muani. Other neighbourhoods including Sevran, Aulnay-sous-Bois, Montfermeil, Trappes or Argenteuil are a major funnel into elite academies and national youth teams.

5 11 A young player takes a shot during an ES Nanterre Under 17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

The growing preponderance of players from immigrant and suburban backgrounds means many have options beyond France.

In fact, of 1,248 players at this year's World Cup, 4.3 per cent were born in Paris - far more than any other city - according to the Opta sports data company.

That trend has occasionally caused problems, exposing unease in some quarters about the changing face of French football.

In 2011, French football was rocked by the so-called "quotas affair" after senior federation officials were accused of discussing limits on dual-nationality players in academies amid concerns that France was investing heavily to develop players who would later choose to represent African national teams.

6 11 Under 13 player Reda Ziradi and his mother Laila Lakhmyess pose for a portrait during an ES Nanterre football training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

The range of backgrounds reflects France's history, especially its former territories around Africa.

"To some extent, yes, France also benefits from its colonial past," said Nanterre coach Diarra.

Yves Gergaud, former head of recruitment at Paris FC's academy, noted that immigration influence went back further.

"There were already Italians, Poles and many other immigrant communities contributing to French football," he said, referring to influxes in the early 20th century.

"And today, African national teams also benefit from French development structures, because many players were either born in France or developed in French suburbs and academies."

7 11 A young player sits on the bench during an ES Nanterre Under 17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

'Football begins in the street'

Gergaud, 52, himself grew up in the Bobigny suburb, improvising games between benches and on concrete squares that honed technical and mental skills without the children knowing.

"All you needed was a ball ... Football begins first in the street and in the playground," Gergaud, who recruited France international Kingsley Coman to PSG at the age of nine, said.

"When children play two-against-two or three-against-three in tight spaces, they learn how to solve problems under pressure ... Mentally, in working-class neighbourhoods, you have to win to hold your head high.”

8 11 Young players take their bibs during an ES Nanterre Under 17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

Nevertheless, he believes the pipeline now produces too many players for too few professional opportunities.

"Mathematically, it is impossible for everyone to succeed."

Not surprisingly, scouts proliferate around Paris, adding to both opportunities and pressure.

Coaches have to balance ambition with welfare.

Nanterre's Diarra worries about modern football's obsession with stereotypes of athletic profile, instant results - and cash.

9 11 Young football players train during an ES Nanterre soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

“Money has become the main motivation for players. And sometimes even for parents," he said.

“Before, it was really about passion."

On the pitch behind him, central defender Jehovani Lukeba, a 17-year-old Congolese national born in England, dreams of becoming one of the world's best and playing for PSG.

"What makes me dream is playing in front of huge crowds, in big stadiums, travelling around the world," he said.

10 11 Football coach Gael Diarra speaks to young players following an ES Nanterre Under-17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

Laila Lakhmyess, whose 13-year-old son Reda plays at Nanterre, works with young offenders in secure youth centres and sees football as protection as much as ambition.

"It's discipline. It keeps kids from hanging around outside, from smoking, drinking or falling into delinquency," she said.

She also knows how brutal the system can be, with most kids eventually spat out and some feeling shame from failure.

11 11 Football coach Gael Diarra pushes a trolley containing balls and cones following an ES Nanterre Under-17s soccer training session at the Stade Gabriel Peri, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 2, 2026.

“The hardest thing as a parent is balancing the dream with reality, because becoming a professional footballer is reserved for a very few players,” she said.

“When you see your son on the bench, or dropped to the B team the following week, it hurts.”

Still, under the partially-broken lights at Gabriel Peri, the trialists keep running, Diarra keeps watching - and the dream stays alive.

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