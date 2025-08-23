From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons: India’s space legacy showcased at BITM Kolkata

1 8

On the occasion of National Science Day, Dr Debiprosad Duari cuts the ribbon to open the exhibition From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons, joined by Arnab Chatterjee, director, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) and eager school children.

Duari and Chatterjee unveil the hexagonal exhibition brochure, a cosmic symbol reflecting efficiency, precision, and India’s space achievements.

Duari, former director of M.P. Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, delivers a speech on “India’s Space Odyssey: Aryabhata to Gaganyaan”, tracing India’s journey from Aryabhata to Gaganyaan.

Students gather around a model of Chandrayaan’s Vikram lander, learning how India accomplished its lunar-exploration mission.

School students in uniform explore the interplanetary exhibits and learn about human spaceflight missions ahead.

Visitors browse panels from ISRO’s early years, Aryabhata’s launch in 1975, and the modern era of satellite applications.

The specially designed hexagonal brochure reflects the exhibition’s theme of blending India’s ancient astronomical wisdom with its modern space odyssey.

The celebrations continue with an open-house quiz and film show on Chandrayaan (August 23–24), Space-tacular demonstrations (August 25–29), Mysterious Moon Show (August 26–27), Moon Matters Show (August 28), and a Hands-On Drone Workshop (August 30).