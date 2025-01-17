Flower Show at Lakes, India-England match and more Kolkata news in pictures

Visitors take photographs at a flower show at Rabindra Sarobar opposite Bengal Rowing Club gate. The event will continue till January 19, SundaySoumyajit Dey
Cricket lovers throng Eden Gardens gate numbers 5 and 6 on Friday to collect their tickets for the India-England match scheduled for January 22Arnab Dutta
The Annual Festival and 56th Sri Ramakrishna Mela organised by Ramakrishna Mission Lok Shiksha Parishad and Agricultural Training Centre is being held from January 17 to 20. Application of artificial intelligence-based technology in agricultural system and flower and cultivation of paddy through machine are the main attractions of the fair this yearPintu Mondal
A Kolkata Municipal Corporation water tanker delivers water in front of Birla Planetarium. Water supply in major parts of south Kolkata, including Garden Reach, Tollygunge, Behala, Kasba, Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Jadavpur, will be disrupted from 9am on Saturday (January 18) with the Garden Reach water treatment plant undergoing necessary maintenance and repairs. Supply will be resumed on January 19Suvendu Das
A hawker hangs an array of blazers from a tree on a pavement in BBD BaghAmit Datta