Darkness engulfs Rashbehari Avenue on Tritiya eve as rain mars Kolkata’s Durga Puja prep

1 6 Images by Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

It was supposed to be an evening of lights and festive spirit in south Kolkata. On Dwitiya night, the Rashbehari Avenue stretch usually dazzles with pandal lights, and shoppers throng Gariahat.

This year, the new digital hoardings transformed the roads into Kolkata’s own Broadway. But Tuesday evening saw something unprecedented. A night of heavy rain plunged the neighbourhood into darkness.

2 6

Power cuts forced puja organisers to halt work and keep installations switched off for safety. The stretch from Rashbehari crossing to Gariahat crossing, home to one of Kolkata’s most popular Durga Pujas like Deshapriya Park, Ballygunge Circular and Tridhara, was pitch dark as organisers switched off power connections to avoid the risk of electrocution.

3 6

Waterlogging in Rashbehari Avenue and Lake Market left vehicles stranded and residents struggling to get home.

4 6

CESC teams were on the ground, working to restore supply, but power outages hit several parts of south Kolkata. Residents complained that this was the first time in years they had seen such a complete blackout on a Puja evening.

5 6

Just a week ago, this stretch was bustling with pre-Puja shoppers. Lake Mall and Gariahat Market were packed with people picking up clothes, accessories and gifts. The digital hoardings added a fresh charm to the area, promising a grand Puja week ahead. Tuesday’s rain turned that picture on its head.

6 6

For a city that waits all year for these five days, the silence was deafening. Kolkata’s spirit is known to bounce back, and organisers are hopeful the pandals will be fully lit up before Panchami.