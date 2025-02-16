Cat show, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti and more Kolkata news in pictures

The Feline Club of India organised the 90th Championship Cat Show in Alipore on Sunday. Various breeds of cats took part in the showArnab Dutta
Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s birth anniversary was marked by a rally in Bagbazar on SundayAG and Ashim Paul
Singer-composer Protul Mukhopadhyay, best known for his rendition of ‘Aami Banglaay Gaan Gai’, was given a 21-gun salute at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday afternoon. He passed away on February 15 at the age of 82My Kolkata
St Xavier’s University vice-chancellor John Felix Raj conferred the Doctor of Literature ( DLitt, Honoris Causa) on Govindasamy Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), at the varsity’s sixth convocation ceremony at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on February 15Suvendu Das
A couple celebrates Valentine’s Day at Prinsep Ghat, watching the sunset over Hooghly, on FebruarySoumyajit Dey
The stricken Bangladeshi cargo ship, MV Sea World, is sinking in the Muriganga river near Ghoramara Island. It has been split into two with a crack down the middle. The 100-ft Bangladeshi barge carrying fly ash struck a sandbar off Ghoramara Island on February 13Pintu Mondal
Students were taken on a guided tour of the communication gallery at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum to commemorate World Radio Day on February 13. An open-house quiz was also heldBITM
Kolkatans were treated to a ‘reddish’ moon on Maghi Purnima evening from their terraces on February 12Amit Datta
Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma interacts with school students, carrying placards calling upon bikers to wear helmets, at BBD Bag on February 11. Kolkata Traffic Police are observing a road safety week till February 15Suvendu Das
A troupe performed a classical Thai masked dance drama at Victoria Memorial Hall on February 10. The event presented by the Royal Thai consulate Kolkata had West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose as the chief guestSoumyajit Dey