Berlin drag queens recreate Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus hits in Kolkata

Drag queens from Berlin brought their magic to Kolkata’s Little Bit Sober on Wednesday with their signature theatrical production Mamma Mia!.

From reimagined renditions of Miley Cyrus’s Flowers and Britney Spears’ Gimme More to ABBA’s 1975 classic Mamma Mia, the international artistes from the group called Duct Tape delivered an immersive blend of pop anthems, powerful storytelling and well-choreographed performances.

The evening opened with a striking act by Kolkata’s own Dr Queer (Dr Bhaskar Das). The highlight of his performance? A striking, fresh take on Taylor Swift’s latest chartbuster The Fate of Ophelia.

Speaking to My Kolkata, Das shared that he was returning to the stage after a while. He said he wanted the performance to be both fun and inspiring. Das added that he hoped his act would encourage the Gen Z audience to embrace self-expression and follow suit with confidence.

Duct Tape, comprising EMI, Symba and Magda von Pfeffer, lit up the stage with their recreations of chartbusters by pop icons such as Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears. They also recreated the viral Indian meme ‘What is this behaviour, Pooja?’.

The drag queens’ magnetic stage presence, electrifying steps and dazzling costumes added to the evening’s spectacle.

This was their second show in India after their January 7 performance in Mumbai, the drag queens said. Their next stop is Delhi, where they will be performing on February 14 and February 15. “We did not get the chance to visit all the tourist spots in Kolkata. But, we saw most of the city while we were travelling,” said Symba.

Duct Tape, founded in 2022, works to create shows rooted in storytelling and strong visual aesthetics. They have had consistently sold-out shows in Berlin.

“When we heard that the Berlin group was coming, we [Kolkata Pride] said yes. This is also an important moment of cultural and artistic exchange, as artistes from Berlin and a local artiste [Dr Queer] are sharing the same stage,” said fashion designer Nil Das, adding that the show is a beautiful symbol of their camaraderie.

Astrid Wege, director at Goethe-Institut, said that it is their mission to offer opportunities for dialogue between artistes from different cultures. Wege emphasised the importance the institute places on diversity. “On the one hand, the event creates a platform for the queer community, and on the other hand, it also creates a platform for the artistic community,” she said.

The event was presented by Gaysi Family and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan. The proceeds from the show will be used as a fundraiser for Kolkata Pride, one of India’s longest-running, community-led Pride movements.