In pictures: Dona Ganguly leads Vasanta Utsav celebrations at the Indian Museum

March 1 saw the Odissi maestro present dance performances as a celebration of spring

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 02.03.26, 01:47 PM

The historic Central Courtyard of the Indian Museum hosted a vibrant celebration of spring as eminent Odissi exponent Dona Ganguly curated and led a special presentation for Vasanta Utsav 2026 on Sunday.

Organised by the Indian Museum, Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Diksha Manjari under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, the evening brought together art lovers, dignitaries, senior citizens, and families to welcome the season in its most graceful form.

The festival featured a captivating showcase curated by Dona Ganguly along with the students of Diksha Manjari
The performance stood as a testament to Dona Ganguly’s contribution to Indian classical dance and her commitment to nurturing the next generation of artistes
'Performing in a historic space like the Indian Museum reminds us that tradition must always remain alive and evolving,' said Dona Ganguly
Ganguly with the dancers
Ganguly and her students have a little fun with the colours
Holi 2026 Vasant Utsav Indian Museum Dona Ganguly
