In pictures: Dona Ganguly leads Vasanta Utsav celebrations at the Indian Museum

The historic Central Courtyard of the Indian Museum hosted a vibrant celebration of spring as eminent Odissi exponent Dona Ganguly curated and led a special presentation for Vasanta Utsav 2026 on Sunday.

Organised by the Indian Museum, Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Diksha Manjari under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, the evening brought together art lovers, dignitaries, senior citizens, and families to welcome the season in its most graceful form.