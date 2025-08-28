PIL in Calcutta High Court seeks long-term fix for crumbling Kolkata roads, flyovers

A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a long-term fix instead of temporary patchwork for dilapidated roads in Kolkata and Howrah reached the Calcutta High Court on Thursday amid growing chorus against government inaction.

The petition refers to recent reports by The Telegraph Online- My Kolkata, which highlighted how neglected road infrastructure is becoming a daily hazard for commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past months, My Kolkata reported on cracked flyovers, caved-in road stretches, and persistent waterlogging that turn busy junctions into accident-prone zones.

Condition of AJC Bose Flyover

An August 22 report highlighting the poor condition of city flyovers and an August 1 report about potholes and craters on Diamond Harbour Road were referenced in the PIL.

“The petition is not directed against any authority, but filed purely in the interest of citizens. Roads, flyovers, and bridges are public lifelines, and their continued neglect directly threatens the fundamental right to life and safe mobility guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. Citizens cannot be deprived of dignity, safety, and convenience in their daily commute due to unscientific patchwork repairs and a lack of proper maintenance. What is being sought is a durable, scientific, and accountable system of road management that ensures safety for all,” said petitioner Akash Sharma.

What’s left of the road near Bidya Bharati School in Mominpore

The petition also points out that temporary repairs, often done in haste before festivals or official visits, quickly give way to fresh potholes. Instead of resurfacing roads or reinforcing flyovers, civic agencies have been accused of relying on cosmetic fixes that fail to solve deeper structural issues.

What has been sought before the court is a directive for a scientific and transparent maintenance system across Greater Kolkata. This would mean periodic audits of bridges and flyovers, resurfacing worn-out carriageways, better drainage to prevent waterlogging, improved lighting under flyovers, and accountability from civic authorities.

The court will hear the matter on September 9.