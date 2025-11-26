EIILM–Kolkata celebrates cross-border collaboration, academic research at Vietnam event

Dignitaries from Cambodia, Philippines, Singapore, Russia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and India came together for a celebration of cross-border collaboration and academic research at the 6th chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative Series of Borderless Asia on 30 October 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Hosted by business school EIILM–Kolkata in Saigon, the international conference, themed Environment, Technology, Work, Life & Transactions: The Asian Focus for Global Emergence, was conceptualised and convened by Dr R.P. Banerjee, chairman & director of EIILM–Kolkata.

The conference witnessed a succession of addresses by eminent dignitaries, including Mahesh Chand Giri, Consul, Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Dr Do Huu Nguyen Loc, vice president of University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Vietnam.

Several distinguished speakers like Stella Lau Kah Wai, managing director of SEGi University & Colleges, Malaysia; Dr Srikumar Chakravarthi, deputy vice-chancellor (Academic, Research & Innovation) at SEGi University & Colleges; and Maneesh Tripathi, director & CEO of Marble Rocks VCC Fund, offered valuable insights.

Dr R.P. Banerjee launched his latest book Gita for Work and Life at the conference, which also witnessed the signing of a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UEF, Vietnam and EIILM–Kolkata. Another MoU was signed between TWINTECH International University College of Technology, Malaysia, and EIILM–Kolkata. The logo of Rama Prosad Global University (RPGU) was also unveiled at the event.

MoU Signing between UEF, Vietnam and EIILM-Kolkata, India for academic collaboration.

A stirring rendition of the Song of Asia, written and composed by Banerjee, underscored the event’s central message of unity.

In his closing remarks, Banerjee said: “The Asian Integration Initiative is not just a conference series; it is a movement for a unified Asia rooted in cooperation, inclusivity, and shared values. EIILM–Kolkata remains deeply committed to building bridges across cultures and creating frameworks for collective global leadership.”