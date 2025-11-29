Kolkata gets eastern India’s first private bone bank — to help shorten waiting periods for complex surgeries

CK Birla Hospitals CMRI has set up eastern India’s first operational bone bank in the private sector, a move that is expected to strengthen advanced orthopaedic, trauma, oncology and reconstructive surgeries in the region.

Announced on Saturday in Kolkata, the dedicated facility has been designed in line with national and international tissue banking standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bone bank will supply screened and sterilised allografts that meet strict quality protocols, helping surgeons reduce dependence on autografts, which often require longer operative times and cause additional pain at the donor site. The facility will offer a range of grafts, including structural blocks, morselised grafts and cancellous chips.

Rakesh Rajput, director and head of orthopaedics at CMRI, said the availability of regulated grafts could improve outcomes in demanding procedures. “A dedicated bone bank is essential for advanced reconstruction. Bone allografts allow us to restore structure and stability without subjecting patients to the added trauma of autograft harvesting,” he said.

Hospital authorities said the bone bank would help shorten waiting periods for complex surgeries and expand access to safe grafts across eastern India. Unit head Sombrata Roy said the aim was to “develop clinical infrastructure that directly enhances patient care” and ensure ethical and standardised tissue use.

Senior officials from the West Bengal health department attended the launch, signalling government support for strengthening regulated tissue banking in the state.

CMRI officials also noted that the bone bank would support research, training and simulation-based learning for young surgeons. With validated protocols and cold chain systems, the hospital hopes to position the bank as a regional centre for safe bone procurement, processing and distribution.