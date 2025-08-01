Potholes, manholes, craters, bumps: Diamond Harbour Road affects school traffic, raises safety concerns

Get down from Majherhat Bridge towards Mominpore and you might just reach the moon.

Welcome to Diamond Harbour Road. The ride to schools for hundreds of schoolchildren every day between Mominpore and Kidderpore, has become an expedition through treacherous terrain. From potholes, manholes to cratered patches that look more like off-road trails, the 1.8km stretch of Diamond Harbour Road is anything but smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rough patches on Ekbalpore More

Madhumita Das, whose daughter studies in Class V at St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School, described her ordeal on Thursday noon. “While crossing Mominpore, the road was an absolute mess. The traffic was slow and the car kept jumping. It took us over 10 minutes to cover the short stretch from Bellona Nursing Home to Loyola,” she said.

With six schools located along this corridor, including Bidya Bharati, Loyola High School, St. Paul’s Boarding & Day School, St. Teresa’s Secondary School, and St. Thomas’ Boys’ and Girls’, the pressure on the road is intense, especially during school hours. Add to that the ongoing construction of the Purple Line Metro, and the situation has turned into a daily nightmare for students, parents and drivers alike.

The condition near Loyola High School in Ekbalpore

Santu, a carpool driver, who ferries students to St. Paul’s and St. Teresa’s, said, “We are asking all parents to keep their children ready 10 minutes earlier than usual. It is impossible to beat the slow-moving traffic after crossing Majherhat Bridge. Both schools start at 8.25am and we try to reach at least 10 minutes ahead. Most of the days, we barely make it on time.”

The road between St Teresa’s and St Thomas

With the heavy rains of July this year, the road condition has only worsened. Water-logged craters make it impossible to judge the depth, which poses a serious threat to two-wheelers.

A father, who drops his Class III son to Loyola on a bike every morning, said, “It’s dangerous. One wrong move and I could skid with my son. The road in front of the school is full of deep potholes. On the days it rains, it is even more dangerous.”

Not just students, but teachers are also facing the brunt. Sampurna Bhattacharya, a teacher at Bidya Bharati School, said, “We are grateful that Alipore Police is helping us manage the traffic during rush hours. They ensure that students can safely get on and off their buses and carpools. But the congestion remains a problem.”

Diamond Harbour Road near Ordinance Depot

The schools have not yet approached the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to get the roads back in motorable shape.

The councillor of Ward 78, Soma Das, said she is aware of the condition. “We are holding a meeting today (August 1) at the KMC head office with civil engineers. Repairing this stretch is a priority,” she said.

The stretch also houses Bellona Nursing Home and the Calcutta Medical Research Institute, both of which require clear access, especially for ambulances.

The ripple effect of bad roads reaches beyond just school timings. Morning hours between 7.30am and 9am see heavy congestion, particularly for vehicles coming from Behala and New Alipore. A similar gridlock occurs again between 1pm and 3pm when schools disperse.

In front of Bellona Nursing Home

While the section in front of St. Paul’s and St. Teresa’s is less damaged than others, schools like Loyola are struggling. No official from Loyola was available for comment, but parents confirm the road condition outside is a big problem.

Recently, My Kolkata gave its Pothole of the Year award to a massive crater near Ekbalpore on the same road.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, many feel that the problem has been allowed to fester for far too long. “It’s not just about discomfort anymore. It’s a matter of safety for our children. What will it take for the road to be repaired?” said a parent.