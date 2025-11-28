What happens if you do not fill the SIR form by the 4 December deadline?

The process for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has raised numerous questions across the country, particularly as the deadline approaches.

One of the biggest concerns for voters is regarding the impact if someone has not filled the form. According to the Election Commission of India, there is no penalty for failing to submit the SIR form on time; however, it may affect how your name appears in the voter list.

Please note, the information below applies only if you are a current voter as per the last electoral roll of your area. For new voters, the process is different.

What if the BLO could not collect your form

Booth-level officers (BLOs) are supposed to try up to three times to reach each household. If you are a voter but they could not contact you or did not receive your form, your details may not appear in the draft voter list that is to be published on 9 December.

If your name was there in the last voter list – not the SIR compatible list, which is for the year 2002 in Bengal – but you have not filled up the form or the BLO could not contact you, there is no action against you but you may receive a notice asking for verification.

You can still submit your details online through voters.eci.gov.in under the ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ section or contact your BLO or the Electoral Registration Officer. Corrections can be made later with Form 8.

If your name goes missing from draft list

If your form was not submitted, or your name or your parents name are missing from the 2002 SIR rolls, your name might be left out of the draft list.

In such cases, the Electoral Registration Officer may begin an enquiry and send a notice seeking clarification.

You can still submit your details during the claims and objections period, which is supposed to be till January 2026.

Use Form 6 from the Election Commission of India website to add your name. You can submit any one document, such as a birth certificate, Aadhaar or an existing voter ID. No documents are needed during the initial enumeration.

What if you apply after the draft roll is released on 9 December

If you submit the form after the 9 December draft roll is published, you will have to attend a hearing before the electoral registration officer to confirm your eligibility.

If you do not attend the hearing or cannot prove your qualifications, your name may be removed from the final list. This may affect your right to vote in the next election.

If your application is verified, you may receive a new voter ID. Camps will be set up after December 9 to help applicants. Complaints can be sent to complaints@eci.gov.in