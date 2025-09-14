From Byomkesh to Badrinath, Chetla to Mudiali: Puja pandal themes through the lens of Instagram

As Durga Puja inches closer, Kolkata’s streets and social media feeds are already full of festive energy. From intricately designed pandals to out-of-the-box themes, the city’s creativity is finding a second home in the Instagram reels. Artists, Puja committees, pandal-hoppers and content creators, especially, are capturing these glimpses — offering a virtual tour of the season’s most striking ideas even before the dhaak beats again.

Here’s a look at five trending Puja-themed reels and pandals that are setting the mood online.

Haridevpur 41 Pally: Sopan

Located near Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station, the 41 Pally club in Haridevpur is all set to welcome pandal-hoppers this year with colours and a lesson. Their theme is Sopan, which means prosperity and progress. The idea behind this theme is based on a debate about whether artificial intelligence brings any real value to society and sparks meaningful change. Content creator @explorewitharitra offers an exclusive sneak peek into their pandal, adorned with giant clocks, a representation of society and its changing dynamics over the years.

Tridhara Sammilani: Cholo Phiri

Like they do every year, Tridhara Sammilani is all set to astonish pandal-hoppers by taking them on a journey to the mountains of Uttarakhand with their theme Cholo Phiri, featuring the Badrinath Temple. As seen in the reel shared by @kolkata.compass, the pandal features huge charcoal-coloured structures representing mountains, with a scaffold of the Badrinath temple, and carvings of sculptures depicting Hindu gods and goddesses.

Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha: Satyanweshi

Are you an admirer of Byomkesh Bakshi? Then, this pandal is a must-visit for you this year. Situated near the Dumdum Park bus stand, Tarun Sangha is all set to let visitors take a glimpse at their tribute to the popular detective. The pandal, as seen in the reel shared by the organisers @dumdumparktarunsangha, features scenes, dialogues, and striking visuals from the pages of the novel anthology, written by Saradindu Bandyopadhyay. The pandal features a huge neighbourhood with old houses of north Kolkata.

Chetla Agrani club: Bohumukhi Theke Ekmukhi – Amrit Kumbher Shondhane

This year, Chetla Agrani Club will feature the Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, which takes place in Prayagraj. A reel shared by @shutter_artisan showcases artists constructing the pandal with rudraksha beads, including a massive Shiva linga at its centre. According to the organisers, the concept pays tribute not only to the Mahakumbh Mela, but also to Bengali author Samaresh Basu’s novel, Amrit Kumbher Shondhane.

Mudiali Club: Atmashuddhi

Pandal-hopping can never be wrapped up without Mudiali Club, which never fails to awe its visitors with its spectacular themes. This year, the club’s theme is Atmashuddhi, which means attaining inner purification. Digital creator @kolkatacityofjoy offers an exclusive glimpse into this year’s pandal that features the interior space of a monastery and huge prayer wheels adorned with decorative lights around them.