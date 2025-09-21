In pictures: Kolkata steps out to shop in full festive spirit on Mahalaya despite rain forecast

The last Sunday before Durga Puja saw Kolkatans step out in full strength, crowding New Market, Hatibagan, Gariahat and South City Mall, even as the IMD warned of light rain and thundershowers

With temperatures hovering near 34°C and soaring humidity, shoppers fanned themselves but kept bargaining, determined to tick off saris, shoes and jewellery from their Durga Puja lists

Many carried umbrellas and raincoats as they squeezed through narrow aisles at New Market, prepared for the drizzle that the overcast sky seemed to promise any minute

Shoppers were also seen thronging malls to get hold of the latest collection and festive offers

As dusk fell, more shoppers joined the melee, creating a festive buzz even as gusty winds picked up, signalling an approaching thundershower

