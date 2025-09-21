ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Kolkata steps out to shop in full festive spirit on Mahalaya despite rain forecast

New Market, Hatibagan and Gariahat turn into a pre-Durga Puja carnival as shoppers rush to finish their lists under cloudy skies

Our Web Correspondent Published 21.09.25, 05:51 PM

The last Sunday before Durga Puja saw Kolkatans step out in full strength, crowding New Market, Hatibagan, Gariahat and South City Mall, even as the IMD warned of light rain and thundershowers

1 5
ADVERTISEMENT

With temperatures hovering near 34°C and soaring humidity, shoppers fanned themselves but kept bargaining, determined to tick off saris, shoes and jewellery from their Durga Puja lists

2 5

Many carried umbrellas and raincoats as they squeezed through narrow aisles at New Market, prepared for the drizzle that the overcast sky seemed to promise any minute

3 5

Shoppers were also seen thronging malls to get hold of the latest collection and festive offers

4 5

As dusk fell, more shoppers joined the melee, creating a festive buzz even as gusty winds picked up, signalling an approaching thundershower

5 5

RELATED TOPICS

Puja Shopping Durga Puja Shopping Gariahat New Market Hatibagan South City Mall
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE