At Kolkata’s ghats, devotees, youths and influencers add a new dimension to Tarpan rituals

As Kolkata reverberated with the immortal chants of Birendra Krishna Bhadra at dawn, citizens thronged the ghats of the Hooghly to offer prayers to their forefathers and the departed on the occasion of Mahalaya.

Devotees gathered in large numbers across the city to perform Tarpan, marking the end of Pitripaksha and the onset of Devipaksha. From Dakshineswar and Babughat to Sovabazar and Bagbazar, crowds began pouring in from as early as 4am, while loudspeakers echoed with: Ashwiner sharodo prate, beje uthechhe aloko manjir – the first lines of Mahishasurmardini.

Over the years, footfall has multiplied, and Mahalaya has gradually evolved from a solemn day of remembrance into a wider cultural celebration. Youngsters in festive kurtas and artistic saris, along with social media influencers and photography enthusiasts carrying phones and cameras, have added a new dimension to the morning. This has reignited the age-old debate: is Mahalaya a day of mourning, or one of celebration and fun?

“This is my first time here at Babughat, and I’m shocked by the sheer number of people. My parents have been coming here for Tarpan for more than 15 years, but even they are surprised,” said Payel Shrestha, who had travelled all the way from Kabardanga.

At several ghats, free bhog was arranged, turning the morning into a community gathering beyond the rituals.

Although traffic personnel were deployed near the banks, crowd management remained lax, Payel added. Sections of Strand Road and Rabindra Sarani were blocked to facilitate pedestrian movement. The signs are clearly visible: while Durga Puja is still five days away, for Kolkata, Maa has already arrived, filling the city with devotion, colour, and anticipation.