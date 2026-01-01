From BTS member V to Yoona and Lee Jong-suk, here’s how Korean stars welcomed 2026

Popular Korean artists including J-Hope, Rosie, Lim Yoona and Lee Jong-suk, were among the many celebrities who hopped onto the festive bandwagon, welcoming 2026 with flair and style. From gratitude notes to acing fashion games, here’s a look at how our favourite stars dazzled as they bid adieu to 2025.

K‑pop star Rose wrote a heartfelt note thanking fans and everyone who supported her all year. 2025 turned out to be a huge milestone for the Blackpink member — her first Grammy nod and the group’s reunion after a three‑year break. “I am grateful for pushing through the year, and not changing,” she wrote.

Snowdrop star Jung Hae‑in shared a sunrise stroll, capturing a quiet moment as 2026 began to break. “Here we go in 2026! Happy New Year,” he wrote.

Blackpink singer Jennie dropped a set of throwback pictures from 2025, featuring her donning her absolutely gorgeous outfits, spending quality time with her bandmates, and pampering herself.

Actor Lee Jong-suk, who recently starred in legal drama Law and the City, posted a second-long mirror selfie as he looked forward to the New Year. He looked dapper in a crisp white shirt.

Singer-turned-actress Lim Yoona offered a glimpse into her digital yearbook, which features behind-the-scenes snaps from her projects and photoshoots. She also posted pictures from her vacations and chic outfits.

Ahn Bo‑hyun gave 2025 a heartfelt thank you for its highs and lows, sharing a batch of never‑before‑seen photos. Among the year’s highlights, winning the Best New Actor award at the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards stood out as a major milestone for him.

Stray Kids singer I.N. shared a picture of himself looking dapper in a traditional hanbok as part of his New Year’s Day social media update.

“Please let everyone who helped me get through the year safely smile more often and be happy more often in the New Year. I’m grateful, and I love you,” wrote Itzy member Chaeryeong. She shared a glimpse of her enjoying delicacies around the city.

BTS singer J-Hope bid farewell to 2025 by highlighting the important moments of the year, including the preparation session of his chartbuster solo projects.

Finally, BTS member V penned a heartfelt note for his fans, thanking them for their love and support all this time. “To everyone who loves me, thank you for all you've carried and endured this past year. In the year ahead, let's take the time to create moments that truly matter, memories we'll hold close! I love you all, Happy New Year,” the 30-year-old singer wrote.