Winter melody

The Calcutta School of Music, a venerated institution which has contributed to the musical fabric of the city and beyond, organised its 13th Students’ Concert on January 11. Held in Sandré Hall, the concert started with a piano performance by Agami Mandal who delivered a French Cancan composition by Jacques Offenbach.

Arjun Vora Kejriwal’s rendition of Nicholas Powlesland’s “The Forrest Wakes” on guitar, Arpita Sen performing George Frederic Handel’s “Bourrée” on violin, Vidushi Agarwal playing Fernando Sor’s “Study in C” on guitar and Manav Kundu’s performance of Mozart’s “Turkish March” on piano were the other highlights of the evening. Almost all 22 performers being children, it was truly a brilliant ensemble of music, the efforts of their respective teachers, and the much cherished support of their families. Curated by Chaitali Ganguly, the concert came to an end, complementing the perfect winter afternoon with an ode to the great classical compositions of Western music.