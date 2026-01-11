Tiktok, Discord to dissent: From Peru to Morocco, Gen Z protests erupt across the world

Peru

Trigger: The government passed a law requiring young people to contribute to private pension funds, despite job insecurity and unemployment

ADVERTISEMENT

People take part in a demonstration organized by the youth collective “Generation Z” against the election of President Jeri and Congress, in Lima. Reuters

Demand: Resignation of the top leadership

Hashtags: #GenZ, #ProtestasPeru

Indonesia

Trigger: At a time when President Prabowo Subianto had announced welfare cuts, it was announced that members of Parliament would receive a monthly housing allowance that was several times more than the average monthly wage of the common man

Demand: Audits of House spending, police accountability and political party reform

Crucial Platform: TikTok

Hashtags: #BubarkanDPR (Disband the House), #IndonesiaGelap (Dark Indonesia)

Symbol of protest: One Piece flag (top), inspired by a Japanese manga in which the pirate is the hero and the government the real bully

Philippines

Trigger: Allegation that taxpayers’ money had been lost in bogus flood-relief projects

Demand: Return of stolen funds

Hashtag: #SEAblings, #onepieceflag

Nepal

Trigger: The government ordered shutting down of 26 social media platforms

Demand: End corruption

Hashtag: #Nepokids, #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal

Timor-Leste

Trigger: Government announcement to give free cars to lawmakers

Demand: More accountable and transparent government and, of course, cancellation of the free car plan. The last bit happened

Madagascar

Trigger: Routine water and power cuts

Demand: Overhaul of the political system

Crucial Platform: Facebook and TikTok

Hashtags: #VoicesForChange

Morocco

Trigger: The death of eight pregnant women in Hassan II Hospital

Demand: Protesters demanded investment in healthcare and criticised the government’s spending on football infrastructure

Crucial Platform: Discord

Hashtag: #GenZ212; 212 is the ISD code of Morocco

Mexico

Protesters charge against police during a youth anti-government march in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. AP/PTI

Trigger: Assassination of a mayor who had called for tough action against armed cartels

Demand: A group that called itself Generation Z Mexico wanted an end to violence, corruption and abuse of power

Hobeki graffiti

Last December, after a girl was burnt alive in the protests following the killing of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, this graffiti appeared in Dhaka. Child embracing Subodh, the elusive protagonist of the Hobeki series. Subodh means good sense.