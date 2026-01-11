Tiktok, Discord to dissent: From Peru to Morocco, Gen Z protests erupt across the world

Peru
Trigger: The government passed a law requiring young people to contribute to private pension funds, despite job insecurity and unemployment
People take part in a demonstration organized by the youth collective “Generation Z” against the election of President Jeri and Congress, in Lima. Reuters
Demand: Resignation of the top leadership
Hashtags: #GenZ, #ProtestasPeru
Indonesia
Trigger: At a time when President Prabowo Subianto had announced welfare cuts, it was announced that members of Parliament would receive a monthly housing allowance that was several times more than the average monthly wage of the common man
Demand: Audits of House spending, police accountability and political party reform
Crucial Platform: TikTok
Hashtags: #BubarkanDPR (Disband the House), #IndonesiaGelap (Dark Indonesia)
Symbol of protest: One Piece flag (top), inspired by a Japanese manga in which the pirate is the hero and the government the real bully
Philippines
Trigger: Allegation that taxpayers’ money had been lost in bogus flood-relief projects
Demand: Return of stolen funds
Hashtag: #SEAblings, #onepieceflag
Nepal
Trigger: The government ordered shutting down of 26 social media platforms
Demand: End corruption
Hashtag: #Nepokids, #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal
Timor-Leste
Trigger: Government announcement to give free cars to lawmakers
Demand: More accountable and transparent government and, of course, cancellation of the free car plan. The last bit happened
Madagascar
Trigger: Routine water and power cuts
Demand: Overhaul of the political system
Crucial Platform: Facebook and TikTok
Hashtags: #VoicesForChange
Morocco
Trigger: The death of eight pregnant women in Hassan II Hospital
Demand: Protesters demanded investment in healthcare and criticised the government’s spending on football infrastructure
Crucial Platform: Discord
Hashtag: #GenZ212; 212 is the ISD code of Morocco
Mexico
Protesters charge against police during a youth anti-government march in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. AP/PTI
Trigger: Assassination of a mayor who had called for tough action against armed cartels
Demand: A group that called itself Generation Z Mexico wanted an end to violence, corruption and abuse of power
Hobeki graffiti
Last December, after a girl was burnt alive in the protests following the killing of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, this graffiti appeared in Dhaka. Child embracing Subodh, the elusive protagonist of the Hobeki series. Subodh means good sense.
Greenpeace protests against plans to reintroduce compulsory military service in Germany