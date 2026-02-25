Watch live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Israeli Knesset after Netanyahu meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Knesset today, February 25, 2026, at around 9:00 PM (IST) during his two-day visit to Israel, marking a key moment in his diplomatic engagements with the country.

Watch live here: https://youtube.com/live/9ea4daGdwak?feature=share

Modi arrived in Israel at the invitation of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, with the government stating that the visit aims to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two nations and review shared regional challenges.

He was received with a red-carpet welcome and guard of honour at Ben Gurion International Airport, where the two leaders held a private meeting.

Ahead of his address to the Israeli Parliament, Modi and Netanyahu held what Modi called an "excellent" meeting.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years," Modi said in a post on X.

"We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region," he said.

Netanyahu said he and Modi share a "close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries."

"Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India," he added.