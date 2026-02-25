‘Critical conditionum’: ‘Keralamites’ want to know if name change will fix unemployment crisis

The Union Cabinet’s decision to rename Kerala as Keralam on Tuesday has led to a flurry of reactions in the internet.

From humorous responses to asking questions, here's how netizens reacted to the name change.

One user joked about the decision by comparing it to the 2012 song lyric "dreamum wakeupum critical conditionum" from the film Aiyyaa.

"The one who came up with the idea of changing the name to Keralam must have listened to dreamum wakeupum critical conditionum before suggesting it," wrote the user.

One wrote, “After Kerala being renamed as Keralam, will the Keralites be called Keralamites?”

Another wrote, "#Keralam I should stop addressing the people of Kerala as Keralites from now on. They are Keralamites. Keralamite. Dynamite. Dolomite and the Termites!”

One user asked, “What?? Was there any such demand from the Keralites?” A third user remarked, “I really love how our tax money is constantly used on such moronic things.” Yet another user noted, “Unnecessary waste of time and resources.”

A fifth user quipped, “We need clarification on whether we will still be called 'Keralites' or Keralamites or Keralamians - Nation Wants to Know!!"

“Will this name change help Kerala fix its massive unemployment crisis, its near-unsustainable debt, prevent the exodus of its population to other states for even basic jobs, attract industrial investment, or break out of anemic growth?", questions another user.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had raised a linguistic question on Tuesday - what will the residents of Keralam be called?

“What happens now to the terms ‘Keralite’ and ‘Keralan’,” Tharoor had asked.

CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas replied to Tharoor on Wednesday, asking him to step away from anxiety.

“We’ve survived quite happily as Malayalees in polite society and Mallus among friends (and in JNU, where it was equal parts tease and term of endearment). A gentle glide from “Kerala” to “Keralam” is not going to trigger an identity extinction event.

Brittas asked Tharoor to feel free to clutch “Keralite” and said the “rest of us will continue with Malayalee/Mallu, as we have for decades.”