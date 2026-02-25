IndiGo Singapore flight delayed over technical snag, passengers face hours inside Chennai plane

IndiGo passengers bound for Singapore suffered an ordeal at the airport here due to an unexplained delay on the departure of their flight, sources said.

Some of the agitated passengers argued with the crew of the private aircraft. The incident that occurred on February 24, went viral on social media on Wednesday.

As per the video, the passengers who were boarded the aircraft are seen asking the crew for the reason behind the delay in the take-off of the flight.

"We were unable to breathe as the air conditioning was switched on and off now and then. You have been patiently listening to us and now you have brought a policeman instead of sorting out the issue," a passenger is seen speaking in the video.

Another passenger asked, "How long we have been waiting. We cannot sit and wait for a long time." Aviation Tamil Nadu, a social media handle shared the video which runs for about 1 minute on its account and claimed that over 200 passengers were stuck for more than 4 hours without proper ventilation and food inside the flight.

Another passenger, Mageshwaran Elumalai, wrote in his social media account, "IndiGo flight from Chennai to Singapore is being delayed since 7 am (on February 24). No one in the plane knows the reason for this delay!! Give some update for god sake." Meanwhile, an IndiGo spokesperson said the flight which was supposed to depart from Chennai had returned to the bay due to a "minor technical snag".

"While necessary checks and maintenance were being carried out on the aircraft, the cockpit crew exceeded their flight duty time limitations, necessitating the change of crew and further delaying the flight," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and did our best to minimise it by offering refreshments and sharing timely update," the spokesperson added.

According to sources, the flight left Chennai at around 1 PM.

