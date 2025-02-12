Get into the fold with the hottest foldable phones you can buy right now

1 7

The number of ‘leaks’ or rumours around the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 is a clear indication that large, book-type foldables are among the most tracked premium categories of smartphones out there. Samsung might have had a head start over some of its rivals in the foldable smartphone space, but we’ve seen launches from brands ranging from Vivo to Google that are making a play for the premium Indian consumer. Statista revealed that foldable smartphones were likely to cross the 18 million threshold once the global numbers for 2024 are tabulated. This number is likely to hit 70 million by 2027, suggesting a growing consumer appetite.

Should you make the switch?

Think of a smartphone that can double as a small tablet once it flips open. This ‘opens’ up a whole new set of smartphone experiences. The larger screen real estate enhances on-the-go productivity whether you’re scanning worksheets or typing emails. It’s also the perfect size for eBooks on your Kindle App or gaming marathons. The larger screen also allows better multitasking. Brands like Samsung and OnePlus have tweaked their custom user interface to make it easier to multitask with your foldables. However, durability and cost remain the biggest stumbling blocks for most users. We’ve seen newer launches address durability concerns with better ingress protection and rugged exteriors while special offers and discounts especially on devices that have been around a while, have dragged the price under five figures, making it an attractive proposition especially if you’re looking for a whole new user experience.

Top picks

OnePlus Open

Although it’s been over a year since this device was first unveiled, OnePlus’ first foldable remains one of our favourites. A recent price cut (you should find it at Rs 99,999 on some online platforms) adds to its appeal. The Open’s biggest design win is that it feels just like a conventional smartphone in your hand. You get two immersive displays – a 6.31-inch cover display and a 7.82-inch primary display that both feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Speed is a given with the OnePlus and this device is lighting quick with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The device snaps sharp portraits and the rear cam has been co-designed with Swedish camera major Hasselblad

Price: Rs 99,999

What we like: Design, user interface, and fast charging

Vivo X Fold3 Pro

Weighing under 240gm, this is one of the lightest foldable smartphones you can buy right now. This despite a massive 5700 mAh battery that should comfortably last a whole day for most users. You get a large primary display that crosses the eight-inch threshold (8.03 inch/ 2480 x 2200 px) and a fully functional 6.53-inch (2748 x 1172 px) cover display that both peak at 4500 nits. Vivo has leveraged its partnership with Zeiss to deliver a terrific camera experience — the triple rear cam includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 64MP telephoto cam.

Price: Rs 1,59,999

What we like: Camera performance, and battery life

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The priciest of them also boasts of one of the best rear camera experiences (headlined by a 48MP primary lens) on any foldable smartphone backed by Google’s computational photography prowess. This elegantly designed foldable flaunts an immersive 8.0-inch LTPO OLED cover display and a 6.3-inch cover display that’s comfortable to use for most everyday tasks. At its heart is Google’s Tensor G4 chipset that also powers Google’s suite of AI tools including Gemini. Google sweetens the deal with seven years of OS updates too.

Price: Rs 1,72,999

What we like: Camera performance, and Google’s AI tools

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6

Samsung delivers the most evolved experience in the foldable space with its premium Fold 6. Samsung’s first Z Fold debuted in India in 2019, the Fold 6 is a much-improved device with a gorgeous build. The device is both marginally thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Z Fold 5, and also offers stylus support. The headline feature is the vibrant 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display that makes multitasking a breeze. Thanks to Samsung’s proprietary DeX solution you can extend your screen by hooking up wirelessly with a smart display for a desktop-type experience.

Price: Rs 1,64,999 onwards

What we like: Samsung’s user interface (One UI) and premium design

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

Pitched as one of the more affordable premium foldables, it’s also one of the most durable devices in its class. The Phantom V Fold 2 comes in a cool shade of green with an aerospace-grade hinge. The device boasts of a 7.85-inch 120Hz LTPO Flexible AMOLED primary screen and a stunning 6.42-inch 3D curved cover display with support for Tecno’s Phantom V Pen (Rs 1,999). Both these displays are backed by a massive 5700 mAh battery with a 70W fast charger in the box.

Price: Rs 89,999

What we like: Stylus support, and battery life