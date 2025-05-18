The Great Indian Bizarre: Man shoots guests for 'motu' jibe, bull gatecrashes family function

1 3 Representational Image (AI generated image)

Man shoots guests for fat-shaming

In what sounds like the pitch for an action-comedy blockbuster, a community feast in Uttar Pradesh turned into a full-blown John Wick-meets-Hera Pheri situation — only because someone was called “motu”.

According to the police, 28-year-old Arjun Chauhan was attending a peaceful temple-side feast in Belghat when two other guests — Anil and Shubham Chauhan — allegedly poked the wrong bear.

“They called him ‘motu’ and laughed,” a witness was quoted as saying by Times Now on condition of anonymity.

Arjun, however, didn’t laugh it off. He left the feast, but didn’t leave the insult behind. Like a character from KGF, he returned. Not with words. But with lead.

Teaming up with a friend (because revenge is always better served with backup), Arjun allegedly followed the two taunters on the highway. “After an initial chase scene worthy of Rohit Shetty,” said a police source, “they caught up near Tenua toll plaza, dragged them out, and opened fire like it was a scene from Gangs of Wasseypur: Buffet edition.”

Thankfully, both the victims survived, although probably now reconsidering their sense of humour and future party guest lists.

“Never in my life did I think being called ‘motu’ would lead to bullet wounds,” Shubham reportedly said from his hospital bed.

Arjun Chauhan has since been arrested.

Gwalior couple’s roadshow

Seems like going viral is just about everyone's prime target.

A newlywed couple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior decided to celebrate their marriage not with a quiet dinner or a simple vidai, but with a full-blown roadshow.

A video posted by Instagram user Humor Overload shows the bride sitting on the bonnet of a moving car, wearing a lehenga, while the groom stands on the roof like he's just won a reality show.

Together, they danced to Ishq Di Galli Vich from the 2005 film No Entry.

The dulhan danced daintily from the car's bonnet while the dulha waved a sword like he was auditioning for a role in Baahubali 3.

The incident happened near the newly built Rail Over Bridge (ROB), where the traffic was dense.

Social media was at its judgmental best.

“Such idiots, no common sense,” wrote one viewer.

Another commented, “Are they getting married or performing a show? It's very sad to do such things in the name of marriage.”

A third added, “Why are they doing this? Risking their lives.”

And a fourth gave the most logical take: “They are putting their lives as well as that of others at risk. These people are also violating traffic rules.”

The Gwalior traffic police, not known for enjoying road-top dance numbers, took action.

According to The Times of India, the police tracked down the car using its number plate, which led them to a resident of Sirole Dharikheda Jagra Road. A challan was issued.

Subedar Abhishek Raghuvanshi, in charge of the Gola Ka Mandir Traffic Station, confirmed, “Further action may be taken, as the stunt not only endangered the lives of the bride and groom but also posed a serious risk to other commuters on the road.”

As wedding goals evolve into viral goals, it seems some couples are ready to risk jaan for jaanleva content. Next time, maybe stick to the dance floor. Or at least a parked car.

Bull gatecrashes family function, steals the show

Gatecrashing a wedding is not limited to humans anymore. Bulls know the art, too.

A now-viral video posted on X shows people singing and dancing with cash flying in the air (regular desi party scenes) with a bull tied to a rope, calmly witnessing it all.

But the four-legged got triggered when a woman bothered it during an attempt to grab what was most likely cash. The bull snapped itself free, climbed the stage and knocked some guests.

The khulla saand moment caused panic and chaos and led to panic among the crowd.

The Internet, as usual, laughed out loud.

A user commented, “Cameraman never dies,” referring to the popular Internet theory that the person recording a video always goes untouched no matter how grave the matter is.

Another chuckled, “Bull ne Redbull pee liya.”

One user, probably a CID fan, quipped, “After my investigation this aunty in the black & yellow saree is the main culprit who triggered the bull.”

(Compiled by Aniket Jha, Sohini Paul, Payel Das)

