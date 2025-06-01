The Great Indian Bizarre: Horse caught for smuggling, dog bags corporate job, water replaces gas in cylinder

1 4 Representational Image (TTO Graphics)

Horse arrested for smuggling liquor

They probably wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth. So when the cops in Bihar’s Bettiah busted a liquor smuggling scandal, they arrested a horse who was responsible for carrying the contraband.

Nearly 50 litres of foreign liquor was seized during a raid in the Gandak river’s floodplains. The horse’s handler (smuggler) had managed to escape and the booze was seized.

“During a raid we noticed a man [with the horse]. Sensing the police presence, he abandoned the horse and the liquor and fled into the darkness. We have, however, identified him. An FIR has been lodged and efforts are being made to arrest him,” said Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Nautan Police Station.

The police have parked the alcohol and the horse at the Nautan Police Station. The horse is reportedly being looked after, though it remains tight-lipped about the whereabouts of its handler.

“The arrangement will also be reported to the court, so that if and when required, the horse can be used as evidence, such as when trying to identify the owner in court,” the SHO added.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time such equine jugaad has come to light. Two months ago, another liquor-smuggling horse was caught trotting suspiciously through the riverine maze of Gandak.

2 4 Representational Image (AI generated image)

Cylinder Swap: Woman pays for gas, gets water

It was supposed to be lunch. But someone had to make do only with water.

In West Bengal’s Deganga, a perfectly ordinary day turned into a scandal when our woman, a home cook armed with a ladle and optimism, found herself staring at a dripping mystery instead of a functional stove.

She’d bought a brand new gas cylinder four days ago. Pricey, as usual. The kind that makes you consider skipping dinner. But when she lit up the stove, the flame flickered and then died.

Intrigued, she opened the cylinder. “When we opened the cylinder, there was water instead of gas,” she was quoted as saying by TOI.

The mechanic, who came expecting to change a pipe or two, also ended up soaked and speechless.

The cylinder company hasn’t yet commented, possibly too busy bottling monsoon specials.

The police are looking into the matter and the locals are wondering if water could be an alternative given the mounting LPG prices.

3 4 Representational Image (AI generated image)

Thief files complaint for getting beaten up

The script went for a toss in Kolkata’s Patuli when a thief filed a complaint for getting beaten up.

38-year-old Tapas Mondal didn’t expect to get caught red-handed when he broke into a home in the wee hours of Sunday. Arundhati Banerjee, the homeowner, had just stepped out to pick flowers when she returned to find the thief digging up her wallet like she owed him money.

What happened next?

The woman locked the thief inside and called the neighbours.

Neighbours stormed in like it was WWE Sunday, delivering justice in their own violent way.

But here’s where things went full Andha Kanoon: Tapas, nursing a swollen face and a broken tooth, then filed a counter-complaint. "Yes, I was stealing. But who gave them the right to punch me like a Bollywood villain?”

According to his complaint, the real crime wasn’t theft—it was being denied a peaceful, injury-free robbing experience.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “Law is the same for everyone, be it a victim or a thief.” Investigations are on.

Meanwhile, social media had a field day. “Even thieves in Bengal are so politically aware and democratically alive,” quipped one X user. Another joked, “Next time he’ll ask for a lawyer and a cup of cha before breaking in.”

4 4 Representational Image (TTO Graphics)

Doggo becomes chief happiness officer

Turns out, dogs also deserve a white-collared designation. Just like Denver, who was recently hired by a Hyderabad-based start-up as Chief Happiness Officer.

A heartwarming LinkedIn post recently threw light on a golden retriever seated next to a desk in an office setting.

In the post, Harvesting Robotics co-founder Rahul Arepaka said: “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up. Also, we’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision. BTW: He’s got the best perks in the company.”

The post garnered over 11,000 views. “Best thing I’ve seen today,” a user wrote. “New ideas, new thought process. Best of luck,” another user commented.

“Great decision. Real Stress blaster and Employee benefit,” a third user reacted. “Such a great decision,” a fourth user chimed in. In a sarcastic comment, one user said, “CHO seems exhausted with the responsibility of making everyone happy.”

One user also wrote, “I wouldn't have left my seat, wouldn't have let him leave mine for sure.”

Dogs might not be able to code or make complex PPTs, but being a stressbuster at work isn’t a bad job role.

