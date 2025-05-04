The Great Indian Bizarre: Mad Max drives minibus, groom calls off wedding after Channa Mereya

1 6 Representational Image (AI generated image)

Mad Max drives minibus into mandap

In a plot twist worthy of ‘Fast & Furious 12: Mandap mayhem’, a minibus driver in Uttar Pradesh turned a wedding into a live-action stunt sequence — all over a small serving of paneer.

Dharmendra Yadav, known locally as “Bamboo,” transported a cheerful baraat to Hamidpur village, Chandauli.

Spirits were high, drums were loud, and paneer was—apparently—in limited supply.

When Bamboo approached the buffet and asked for a second serving of Paneer, he was allegedly denied.

That’s when the wheels, quite literally, came off.

Witnesses say Bamboo walked away “calmly,” only to return moments later — behind the wheel of the very minibus he had driven earlier.

He revved, aimed, and vroomed straight into the mandap, injuring six, including the groom’s father and the bride’s uncle, in what can only be described as the most dramatic reaction to dietary disappointment.

The incident paused the festivities, but like all great Bollywood climaxes, the shaadi happened—with backup mandap, some police support, and tighter catering security.

One X user commented, “I’ve seen people fight over biryani. But this is paneer-powered vengeance on a whole new level.”

Another added, “This man watched ‘Mad Max’ and thought it was a cooking show.”

The police are investigating. The internet is still recovering.

Representational Image

Delhi groom calls off wedding after Channa Mereya triggers memories

When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil came out in 2016, the Arijit Singh hit Channa Mereya became the national anthem for the heartbroken.

But for one man from Delhi, the song hit way too close to home. So, when it was played at his wedding 11 years later, it evoked such strong emotions that he called the ceremony off.

According to a viral Instagram post, when the DJ played the fan-favorite break-up song, the groom was overwhelmed by memories of a past relationship and walked out of the venue. His baraat reportedly followed him.

Social media had a field day.

One user commented, “Thank God the bride has been spared a big trauma.”

Another wrote, “Someone said ‘litmus test’,” mocking how the groom realised his unresolved feelings just in time.

A third drew a parallel with Ranbir Kapoor, who features in the song, and quipped, “Bro thinks he’s Ranbir Kapoor.

Representational Image

Dulha ban gaya ‘Dabangg’

A groom from Bihar has taken the internet by storm—not for his lavish wedding or designer sherwani—but for flaunting a "Bihar Police Physical Qualified" title right next to his name on his wedding invitation.

Yes, move over ‘MBA’, ‘PhD’, and ‘Doctor’, we now have ‘Certified Fit by Bihar Police’ as the new matrimonial credential of choice.

Shared first by Instagram handle comedy.jokes official, the card has turned into a full-blown meme festival, prompting reactions that range from confusion to comic gold.

“Bihar is not for beginners,” quipped one user. “Not even for experts!” shot back another, presumably from the safety of another state.

The groom’s unusual flex has netizens wondering if wedding invites are now the new LinkedIn profiles.

One user suggested IAS officers should print their UPSC ranks under their names.

Another threatened, “Hum bhi likhwa lenge – Bihar Police Disqualified.”

Representational Image

AI bargains with auto driver, saves Rs 80

A student in Bengaluru found himself in a fare fight with an autowallah who quoted Rs 200 for a ride. Unwilling to pay the hefty price, he did what any tech-savvy millennial in the IT capital of India might do—summon ChatGPT.

“Hi ChatGPT, you have to help me negotiate with the auto driver in Bengaluru. The auto driver is saying the fare is Rs 200 and I am a student. Please negotiate it for Rs 100,” he said.

The AI, fluent in 95+ languages and now, apparently in negotiations, switched to Kannada and said: “Anna, this is the route that I travel every day and I am a student. Please come for Rs 100.”

There was a brief pause. A puff of contemplation. And then the autowallah announced, “I had said 200 and came down to 150. Since you requested, I reduced another Rs 30 and settled at Rs 120. It’s not possible for me to go lower.”

And that’s how our man scored Rs80 off, one voice command at a time.

The video went viral with netizens cheering on the AI-powered hustle.

“Real use of AI! I appreciate your behaviour,” wrote one user on X.

Another said, “I’ll use this trick with shopkeepers and vendors too!”

Representational Image

The beard, the bride, and the brother

A marital dispute in Meerut has turned into a family saga involving a beard, a bride, and a bhai.

Shakir, from Ujjawal Garden Colony, had barely settled into his shaadi ke laddoo when things started going downhill. He had married Arshi just seven months ago. But the honeymoon phase didn’t last long.

“She had married me under family pressure and would only continue living with me if I agreed to remove my beard,” says Shakir.

The beard, it turns out, became the villain in this story. Fights over the same issue became a regular feature in the household. “Roz ka jhagda tha (it became a daily fight),” he said. Shakir tried talking to her, even involved her family, and hoped for a bit of peace. But Arshi had other plans.

While Shakir was holding on to his beard (and his patience), Arshi was apparently getting close to his younger brother. Then came February 3, and the duo vanished. Eloped.

Shakir tried the desi damage control route, calling relatives, trying to track them down. But he had to go to the police and file a missing persons complaint for his wife and his brother.

He also informed Arshi’s family, but they gave a straight-up humse na ho payega. “They had severed all ties with her,” he says.

Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram confirmed the case is being looked into. “Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

For now, Shakir is left with a trimmed household, a full beard, and a story that’ll probably be retold every time someone says shaadi is simple.

Representational Image

Tourist's tirade at Bangkok hotel

On April 18, the front desk of the Holiday Inn Silom in Bangkok witnessed an unexpected live performance: part drama, part thriller, full volume. An Indian tourist, convinced he’d been charged twice for his stay, began shouting at the hotel staff.

"He paid him in full. He only paid. Two weeks ago, he paid the money. I want the money now. Right now. Bloody rogues. Bloody thieves," the man shouted, slapping the counter with force.

"So in your system, it's supposed to show as paid. Why did you request another card," a woman accompanying the man says to the hotel staff.

Hotel staff tried to explain.

"The card is already verified. Why do you want to verify my card? You bloody fool," he said, ensuring his Angrezi insult hit with the full weight of desi anger.

"Listen, I'll tell you what you have to do. Alright? If you have made this mistake, the hotel has made a very, very, very big mistake. If that's the case, you return the money for all our four bookings," another woman says, slapping the counter with force.

The man turned to the newcomers entering the hotel saying, "Go to another hotel."

Hotel staff had no choice but to call the police. Cops came and the refund was processed after checkout.

No property damage was reported, except maybe the staff's will to smile at future guests.

(Compiled by Sriroopa Dutta, Aniket Jha, Sohini Paul, Payel Das)

