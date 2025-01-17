Sweet dreams! These are the best wearables to track your sleep

Sleep tracking is serious business. According to Precedence Research, the global sleep monitoring devices market size accounted for $22.97 billion in 2024 and is poised to soar to around $104.14 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.32% over the next decade. Immunity became a buzzword in a post-pandemic world, sleep was at the very centre of this. Sleep monitoring devices are a small share of the global sleep industry that has grown from $432 billion to $585 billion according to an estimate by Statista.

When Whoop, a choice of elite sportspersons across the world, made its India debut in 2024, it put the focus on one of its key selling points – sleep tracking. Whoop is not alone, Withings, the French medical-grade health devices maker, also launched officially in India in 2024. The battle for your wrist just got more intense. There are also a slew of fitness rings that are gradually making their presence felt.

Most wearables use accelerometers (small motion sensors in your smartwatch) that measure how much movement you're making while you sleep. Sleep algorithms analyse data from these accelerometers to estimate sleep time and quality. Wearables also use data from heart rate monitors that track monitor sleep stages from REM (rapid eye movement) to deep and slight sleep stages by keep tabs on heart rates. You will find key stats like REM and deep sleep as part of your sleep data breakdown each morning that eventually contribute to your sleep score. We round up some of the best sleep trackers that you can buy right now:

Whoop 4.0

Arguably the best wellness tracker out there, the Whoop 4.0 has won a loyal legion of users across the world for its appeal as a wellness and recovery tracking device. There’s no screen and its unobtrusive form makes it ideal to wear to sleep. Whoop works on a pricey subscription model (Rs 23,900/year after the initial 12-month subscription included in the cost), but leans on key metrics like consistency to deliver advanced sleep tracking data.

Price: Rs 23,990

Garmin Fenix 8

Serious runners and fitness enthusiasts swear by Garmin. The Fenix 8 is the newest ultra-premium offering from Garmin that ticks some key boxes like battery life and a rugged build. You could also look at cheaper alternatives within the Garmin line-up that offer a range of 24/7 health monitoring factors like the Body Battery Energy Monitor, which measures the body's energy throughout the day and advanced sleep metrics.

Price: Rs 1,08,490

Withings ScanWatch 2

The ScanWatch 2 is ideal if you’re not ready to move on from your conventional wristwatch to a smartwatch. It’s an elegant fashion watch on the outside and a capable activity tracker on the inside within; almost the perfect hybrid. Sleep tracking is one of the key strengths on the ScanWatch 2 that uses a combination of your wrist moment and heart rate to arrive at a daily sleep score.

Price: Rs 34,999

OnePlus Watch 2

One of our favourite Wear OS smartwatches in the sub-Rs 20K price band, it offers exhaustive sleep pattern analysis features. It tracks different levels of sleep (deep sleep, light sleep, REM, awake) and rates your sleep quality with a score. The Watch 2 also monitors your sleep breathing rate, assesses your snoring risk, and measures sleep blood oxygen levels.

Price: Rs 19,999

Fitbit Sense 6

A great alternative if you want all the benefits of an advanced smartwatch without a large screen and the extra heft at an affordable price tag. This one’s almost a happy meeting point between a Whoop and a smartwatch with a handy 1.52-inch AMOLED display. The in-built SpO2 pulse oximeter sensor augments the device’s sleep tracking capabilities while the Fitbit Premium subscription (Rs 999/year) gives you more drill down sleep data.

Price: Rs 13,999

Apple Watch 10

The newest Apple Watch was probably the standout launch from Apple in 2024 with a thinner and lighter form factor despite a large, 1.96-inch display. Battery life and charging speeds have improved too. One of the key wellness features on the Apple Watch 10 is sleep apnea tracking that uses the data from the watch’s accelerometer to check for breathing disturbances during sleep.

Price: Rs 46,900 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung’s premium line-up of smartwatches also includes the new Ultra for rugged, outdoor lifestyles. The Watch 7 comes with advanced health sensors. The watch features 13 LEDs; according to Samsung the new BioActive Sensor tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns and more with high precision.

Price: Rs 29,999 onwards