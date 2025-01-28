Cream of the crop: The best premium smartphones you can buy right now

OnePlus made the first moves of 2025 in the premium flagship space in India with the launch of its much-anticipated OnePlus 13 that debuted along with the OnePlus 13R. A few weeks later, Samsung’s first big launch event of the year – Galaxy Unpacked, saw the debut of the brand’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 trio headlined by the formidable S25 Ultra. These January launches join a crowded space where brands like Apple, and Google with its Pixel smartphones, are already doing battle. On-device AI has been the dominant theme of most new flagship launches with phone ‘smarts’ powered by LLMs (Large Language Models) overshadowing hardware specs. It’s a great time if you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone.

OnePlus 13

One of our favourite flagship smartphones, it is also one of the most ergonomically designed devices. The OnePlus 13 features a seamless blend of a quad-curve design with a flat mid-frame. It plays out particularly well in the Midnight Ocean colourway with its unique micro-fibre vegan leather back. We dig 6.82-inch QHD+ display (3168 x 1440 pixels) that hits a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The 6,000 mAh ultra-slim OnePlus Silicon NanoStack battery will curb your battery anxiety. The 100W SUPERVOOC in-box charger sweetens the deal. OnePlus has improved the rear camera (co-designed with Hasselblad) performance with a whole stack of AI features like AI Detail Boost. But most of all, this device is all about speed. At its heart is the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with storage versions that go all the way to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: Rs 69,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

‘Your True AI Companion’. Samsung’s pitch for its 2025 flagship is centred around the device’s AI prowess. One of the talking points is Samsung’s Personal Data Engine that functions as personal LLM (Large language model) and learns from you as you start using the device. The device also features a few hardware upgrades over the 2024 Ultra. It’s marginally slimmer and lighter; we approve of the new rounded edges that add to its design language. Samsung also claims this device is more durable (with more protection for scratches and drops) than its predecessor with a new durable titanium finish and the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2. But most of all, it’s the 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display (1440 x 3120 pixels) that makes it one of the most compelling buys in the flagship class.

Price: Rs 1,29,999 onwards

OPPO Find X8

The smaller of OPPO’s Find X8 (that also includes the top-of-the-line Find X8 Pro) makes a big impression with its ergonomics. The device features a massive battery and a vibrant 6.59-inch AMOLED display (2750 x 1256 pixels / 460 PPI) that peaks at 1,600 nits and yet weighs just above 190gm. It’s the rear cam that’s the star of the show and is co-designed with Hasselblad. The Find X8 aces lowlight photography and also offers a 50MP Telephoto lens that allows you to choose up to 3X optical zoom.

Price: Rs 69,999 onwards

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

Apple’s most recent flagship twins are built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s much-hyped AI suite. The Pro twins also come with some meaningful hardware upgrades. The 16 Pro now flaunts a 6.3-inch display while the Pro Max teases the seven-inch threshold with a massive 6.9-inch display. The new A18 chip doesn’t just impact performance (Apple pegs this at a 30% improvement) but also improves battery life. The Pro devices come with a triple rear cam that includes a 48MP Fusion cam, an improved 48MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The revamped cam is backed by four new studio-quality microphones for improved audio capture.

Price: Rs 1,19,900 onwards

Vivo X200

Vivo launched the X200 and X200 Pro powered by its camera partnership with Zeiss. The X200 delivers great value at its asking price and also wins our vote for its form factor. The device weighs around 200gm and feels great in your hand despite a massive 5,800 mAh battery under the hood. It’s propelled by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The rear cam blends three 50MP lenses that include an ultra-wide lens, a primary lens and a periscope telephoto lens (with up to 3X on optical zoom) and aces portraits.

Price: Rs 65,999

Google Pixel 9 Pro

You don’t need to opt for a large Android smartphone with an unwieldy form factor to access top-of-the-line features. Google released two version of its Google Pixel 9 Pro version. We’re fans of the smaller Google Pixel 9 Pro that sports a 6.3-inch display and exudes a premium vibe thanks to a silky matte glass. Google has been one of the early movers in the AI space, this one comes with a whole bunch of AI tools and Google Gemini baked in. And then there’s that Pixel cam. The triple rear cam is one of the best out there and combines a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide cam.

Price: Rs 1,09,999