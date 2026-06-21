Maxxing out

Sleepmaxxing, fibremaxxing, lethalitymaxxing, moneymaxxing, statusmaxxing, bicepmaxxing, nothingmaxxing, and, of course, looksmaxxing. Look around and we seem to be living in the universe of the suffix “-maxxing”. It has spread so far that the US Department of War posted on X in February: “Low cortisol. Locked in. Lethalitymaxxing.” At the lighter end, people post pictures of Dave Brubeck albums and talk about jazzmaxxing their record collections, or describe a trip through Europe via wine and cheese as Europemaxxing.

But the suffix did not start out so harmless. What began as a piece of gamer slang has been repurposed, in its darker corners, into a pipeline for body dysmorphia and resentment... and tracing where it came from helps explain why it now sits so uneasily between Internet humour and something genuinely troubling.

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From game theory to the manosphere

The concept has its roots in video game culture, in a term called “min-maxing” — a character-building strategy in role-playing games aimed at maximising one specific desired ability, often at the expense of others. Min-maxing itself borrowed from academic game theory, invented by John von Neumann in the 1940s, using matrices to chart the gains and losses of possible moves relative to an opponent’s. It was a tidy, mathematical idea, restricted mostly to gameplay decisions — a relevant but narrow subset of game design.

That tidiness didn’t survive contact with the Internet. Incels — a portmanteau of “involuntary celibate”, referring to misogynists who blame women for denying them sex — took the term and repurposed it as “looksmaxxing”: the idea of raising a young man’s social or sexual “market value” by optimising his attractiveness. From there it splintered into gymmaxxing, stylemaxxing, and eventually something far more extreme.

Looksmaxxing has been marketed to young boys by influencers like Clavicular — real name Braden Peters — as a form of “self-improvement” that, in practice, demands tools and mathematical precision: measurements, ratios, syringes, and in some cases hammers used to deliberately damage bones in pursuit of a sharper jawline. Peters operates within the manosphere, the broad ecosystem of media content aimed at men, and claims to have injected himself with so much testosterone that he is now infertile. The supposed payoff is a face and body sharpened to the point where a man can attract countless women — and, just as importantly to this culture, shame other men who haven’t done the same.

Looksmaxxing isn’t merely a silly Internet trend with a funny name; it is dangerous. It encourages young men to view their own bodies as engineering problems to be solved through self-harm, dressed up in the same lighthearted vocabulary as a video game strategy guide. That gap between the cheerful suffix and the damage it can cause is the real story of “maxxing”.

The trend has since metastasised into stranger territory still. Chinamaxxing describes a wave of mostly Western TikTok and lifestyle-blog creators — many of them Gen Z-ers with no ancestral or family connection to China — adopting the aesthetics of Chinese daily life wholesale: making apple tea with goji berries, posting “a day in my Chinese-inspired routine” content.

It is worth saying, too, that this darker register doesn’t describe everyone using the word. For most people typing “sleepmaxxing” or “jazzmaxxing” into a caption, it remains exactly what it sounds like — a small joke about taking an ordinary habit slightly too seriously. The trouble is that the same suffix, the same algorithmic feeds, and often the same teenage audiences sit only a few clicks away from a version of “maxxing” that is anything but a joke.

The double “x” in “maxxing” is itself an echo of “doxxing” — older hacker slang for obtaining and posting someone’s private information, which moved from forums like 4chan and Reddit into the mainstream after the white supremacist march on Charlottesville in 2017. The resemblance is almost certainly coincidental, more a quirk of Internet spelling conventions than a deliberate borrowing, but the shared double letter has helped “maxxing” inherit some of “doxxing’s” slightly sinister, Internet-native texture.

A word with a long history

None of this was inevitable from the word itself. “Maximise” has been in use since the early 1800s; the Oxford English Dictionary credits English politician and civil engineer Benjamin Hall with using it in his writing in the 1850s. It was shortened to “max” by the 1970s, when it settled into ordinary phrasal-verb life — your car engine could max out at 7,000rpm, or you could max out your credit cards. In the 1980s, “maxing and relaxing” was simply about enjoying life, with The Cars’ Drive or Toto’s Africa playing in the background. There was nothing sinister in any of it.

That gentler version of “maxxing” still survives at the edges — booksmaxxing, sleepmaxxing, the occasional joke about MAGAmaxxing or bribemaxxing, used more to raise an eyebrow than to sell a lifestyle. But it now coexists uneasily with looksmaxxing’s far darker register, and the two have become difficult to fully separate, because they share the same vocabulary and often the same audiences. A teenage boy scrolling through sleepmaxxing tips is one algorithmic nudge away from a looksmaxxing forum trading advice on jaw surgery and bone smashing, and the suffix offers no warning label to tell him which side of that line he has crossed.

Retailers have noticed the appetite, too. Shops are no longer simply shops but nodes in the same feedback loop, stocking whatever influencers carry in their shopping bags and selling the aspiration straight to teenagers, who see their friends post about it and want in themselves. Mallmaxxing, as some call it, runs on a smaller scale — a credit card maxed out on trainers rather than testosterone. But underneath, the mechanics are identical to the darker versions of the trend: buy the right thing, inject the right thing, perform the right thing, and you’ll finally be enough.

A 1940s matrix of gains and losses. A Gen Z-er sipping goji-berry tea and calling it identity. A teenage boy fracturing his own jaw for “market value”. Different decades, different stakes, same underlying belief: that almost anything — sleep, attractiveness, a Saturday at the mall — can be treated as a system to be optimised, and that optimising it is itself a kind of virtue. For most people, that belief stays where it started, as a joke about a record collection or a Sunday lie-in. For the young men this particular corner of “maxxing” was built for, it has become something closer to an emergency.