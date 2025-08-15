MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 August 2025

Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62, confirms JMM

Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 2

PTI Published 15.08.25, 11:49 PM
Ramdas Soren

Ramdas Soren Picture from social media

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren died on Friday, JMM national spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said.

He was 62.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 2.

"State Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, is no more," Sarangi told PTI.

Soren's condition was critical and he was on life support, Sarangi said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Education Minister Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump heads to Alaska for Putin summit, calls for Ukraine ceasefire ‘today’

The US President hopes a truce in the 3-1/2-year-old war will bolster his credentials as a global peacemaker worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize
Omar Abdullah (left), M.K. Stalin
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan should not be allowed to influence J&K's statehood through terrorism

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT