Zoological Survey of India uncovers 8,000-12,000-year-old Holocene fossil bed in Tamil Nadu

A fossil bed belonging to the middle-to-late Holocene period, approximately 8,000 to 12,000 years ago, was discovered at Panaiyur area in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Monday.

The site was revealed after torrential rains in 2023, and subsequently, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) conducted a survey at the spot, he said.

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Officials confirmed that the site is a previously unidentified fossil bed, enriching India’s Quaternary fossil record, which spans the last 2.6 million years and covers major climatic and ecological changes, including the emergence of modern ecosystems.

"The assessment confirms a newly discovered fossil bed dating back to the Holocene period (8,000-12,000 years ago), which significantly enriches the Quaternary fossil record of India. This discovery is important because it helps us better understand India's ancient wildlife, environment, and climate," the Environment minister said in a post on X.

He also stated that the Environment Ministry commended ZSI's swift and exemplary scientific response in safeguarding India's natural heritage.

Scientists involved in the study say the fossils may help reconstruct which species lived in the region and what environmental conditions existed during the late Holocene period. Analysis of the material could also indicate whether the area was once covered by forests, grasslands, or influenced by marine environments.

Researchers noted that fossil evidence from this time period in southern India is still limited, making the site especially significant for filling gaps in regional prehistoric data.

Experts also pointed out that extreme weather events like heavy rainfall can expose hidden geological formations, though they warned that such exposed fossil sites are vulnerable and require careful protection to prevent deterioration.

Further excavation and advanced dating studies are planned at the Thoothukudi site to better understand its age and scientific value, with researchers hoping it will shed light on long-term environmental and climate shifts in the region.