MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Air Arabia flight to Kozhikode diverted to Kochi after technical snag, all passengers safe

There were 170 passengers, nine infants and crew members on board

PTI Published 13.06.26, 09:43 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

An Air Arabia flight operating from Sharjah to Kozhikode was diverted to Kochi in the early hours of Saturday after the aircraft developed a technical issue, airport officials said. The plane landed safely at Cochin International Airport and resumed its journey after the snag was rectified.

According to a spokesperson of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Air Arabia flight G9 454 was diverted due to a problem related to the aircraft's engine reverse thrust system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following standard safety procedures, airport authorities declared a local standby at 3.19 am and escalated it to a full emergency at 3.34 am to ensure all emergency response services were prepared.

"The aircraft landed safely at 3.38 am and was guided to the designated parking bay. The full emergency was withdrawn at 3.45 am after all safety checks were completed," the spokesperson said.

There were 170 passengers, nine infants and crew members on board the flight. All passengers and crew were safe, officials said.

Airport operations remained unaffected during the emergency response, the spokesperson added.

After engineers rectified the technical snag, the aircraft departed from Kochi for Kozhikode at 7.15 am.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Will bring back Tatas,' says Suvendu, assures industry revival and jobs in Bengal

BJP leaders had earlier indicated that the state would revise its land policy to facilitate a new wave of industrialisation
Suvendu Adhikari addresses a news conference at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

Hawkers can move to unused markets and spaces... people have right to walk on pavements

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT