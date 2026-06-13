Kashmir police move to seize PoK-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's assets

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday pasted proclamation notices on the homes of PoK-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and other commanders in Kashmir following court directions, initiating a process that can lead to attachment or seizure of the properties.

The police said it was executing a court-issued proclamation order against Salahuddin, the most wanted Kashmiri militant commander, and three others for allegedly evading arrest and avoiding legal proceedings in an old militancy-related case.

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“In compliance with the court’s orders, CIK (Counter Intelligence Kashmir) team today executed the proclamation order issued against the accused in strict compliance with all the legal procedures and pasted the order at all conspicuous places in their respective locations and at the main gates of the accused persons as well,” the police said.

The police identified the accused as Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a resident of Soibugh in Budgam. He is a designated terrorist and chairman of the United Jihad Council, an amalgam of militant groups.

The other accused persons are Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, a resident of Liver Srigufwara in Anantnag; Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur alias Riaz, a resident of Malangam in Bandipora; and Nasir Yousuf Qadri, a resident of Sheeltang in Dar Mohalla here. Amir Khan is also a designated terrorist and HM commander.

“The CIK executed a proclamation order issued by the additional sessions judge TADA/POTA, Srinagar, under Section 84 of the BNSS against four accused persons evading arrest in FIR No. 05/1996 registered at the CIK police station,” a police

spokesperson said.