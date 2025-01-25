YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, party leaders appeal to him to stay in politics

YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy on Saturday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha citing personal reasons. He met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation.

Reddy later told reporters that despite having three and half years left in his six-year term in Rajya Sabha, he has submitted his resignation due to personal reasons.

"I have submitted my resignation to the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha and he has accepted the same," Reddy told reporters after meeting Dhankhar.

Party leader Maddila Gurumoorthy on Saturday urged Reddy to reconsider his decision, emphasising the importance of unity in securing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's re-election as Chief Minister.

Vijayasai Reddy shocked many on Friday evening when he declared his intention to resign from Parliament and step away from politics to focus on agriculture.

“Definitely, we are all wishing that he (Vijayasai Reddy) should continue in our party. Please do not exit from politics. Experienced people like you are necessary for the party. To make Jagan CM again, I requested that we should all work together,” Gurumoothy told reporters outside Vijayasai Reddy’s residence in the national capital.

In response to the appeal, Vijayasai Reddy stated that he would "think and talk about it." Gurumoorthy stressed that there were no internal issues within the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and expressed confidence that Vijayasai Reddy, known for his boldness, would overcome any challenges.

Despite the difficulties, the physiotherapist-turned-politician remained optimistic that the party leaders would persist and move forward.

Earlier, former minister and YSRCP leader K Goverdhan Reddy praised Vijayasai Reddy as a key figure in the party’s efforts to make Jagan Mohan Reddy the CM. He noted that Vijayasai Reddy had faced numerous challenges, particularly from political adversaries, with courage and determination.

“A person (Vijayasai Reddy) who dreamt of seeing Jagan Mohan Reddy as the CM and also a person who worked to make Jagan CM again. Be it TDP or yellow media, some selfish people have plotted and conspired against him and resorted to vengeance. And he faced all of them boldly,” said Goverdhan Reddy.

Regardless of Vijayasai Reddy’s decision, Goverdhan Reddy affirmed that the party would continue to value his contributions and leadership.

“YSRCP has an inseparable relationship with him. In case he reconsiders, we will all ask him to stay in politics and continue with his service-minded nature,” he added.